How to use data from bundle.js created by webpack

JavaScript
#1

can we use data from bundle.js created by webpack. and if yes how can we do that

#2

There are instructions on using a bundled webpack script at https://webpack.js.org/guides/getting-started/

1 Like
#3

I reviewed that already.
but i cannot figure it out how can we do that.
can you help me with where is instruction for getting data from bundle.js

#4

Hi @ranaraumik, what do you mean with data? The bundle output itself, or some data getting imported inside the bundle?

#5

Assumptions here, but does it relate to ranaraumik’s other question about .las files and three.js

Could the data be exported to a file as JSON with fileSystem?