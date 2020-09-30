How to use data from bundle.js created by webpack

can we use data from bundle.js created by webpack. and if yes how can we do that
There are instructions on using a bundled webpack script at https://webpack.js.org/guides/getting-started/
1 Like
I reviewed that already.
but i cannot figure it out how can we do that.
can you help me with where is instruction for getting data from bundle.js
Hi @ranaraumik, what do you mean with data? The bundle output itself, or some data getting imported inside the bundle?
Assumptions here, but does it relate to ranaraumik’s other question about .las files and three.js
Could the data be exported to a file as JSON with fileSystem?