How to use Apache Reverse Proxy Server to service to multiple web server?

Hello,

I installed and configure an Apache Web Server as a Reverse Proxy on CentOS 8. I created a Virtual Host file (reverse_proxy.conf) under the “/etc/httpd/conf.d” directory with below content:

<VirtualHost *:80> ProxyPreserveHost On ProxyPass / http://192.168.1.20/ ProxyPassReverse / http://192.168.1.20/ </VirtualHost>

It’s worked.

I want this Reverse Proxy Server service to more than websites:

The Internet ---> Apache Reverse Proxy ---> Web Server 1 ---> Web Server 2

I have a question. For each website I need a Virtual Host config file or I can put all websites configuration in one virtual Host file?

I created another Virtual Host config file for other websites:

The content of reverse_proxy1.conf file is:

<VirtualHost *:80> ServerName Website1 ProxyPreserveHost On ProxyPass / http://192.168.1.20/ ProxyPassReverse / http://192.168.1.20/ </VirtualHost>

The content of reverse_proxy2.conf file is:

<VirtualHost *:80> ServerName Website2 ProxyPreserveHost On ProxyPass / http://192.168.1.4/ ProxyPassReverse / http://192.168.1.4/ </VirtualHost>

But when I browse my Reverse Proxy Server then it can’t handle the requests and show me below error:

Service Unavailable

I checked log file and it show me:

# cat /var/log/httpd/error_log [Wed Mar 17 01:12:44.817647 2021] [proxy:error] [pid 28599:tid 28649] (113)No route to host: AH00957: HTTP: attempt to connect to 192.168.1.20:80 (192.168.1.20) failed [Wed Mar 17 01:12:44.817775 2021] [proxy_http:error] [pid 28599:tid 28649] [client 10.0.3.2:52142] AH01114: HTTP: failed to make connection to backend: 192.168.1.20

Why it just see “reverse_proxy1.conf” file?

Thank you.