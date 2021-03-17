How to use Apache Reverse Proxy Server to service to multiple web server?

I installed and configure an Apache Web Server as a Reverse Proxy on CentOS 8. I created a Virtual Host file (reverse_proxy.conf) under the “/etc/httpd/conf.d” directory with below content:

<VirtualHost *:80>
        ProxyPreserveHost On
        ProxyPass / http://192.168.1.20/
        ProxyPassReverse / http://192.168.1.20/
</VirtualHost>

It’s worked.
I want this Reverse Proxy Server service to more than websites:

The Internet ---> Apache Reverse Proxy ---> Web Server 1
                                       ---> Web Server 2

I have a question. For each website I need a Virtual Host config file or I can put all websites configuration in one virtual Host file?

I created another Virtual Host config file for other websites:

The content of reverse_proxy1.conf file is:

<VirtualHost *:80>
        ServerName Website1
        ProxyPreserveHost On
        ProxyPass / http://192.168.1.20/
        ProxyPassReverse / http://192.168.1.20/
</VirtualHost>

The content of reverse_proxy2.conf file is:

<VirtualHost *:80>
        ServerName Website2   
        ProxyPreserveHost On
        ProxyPass / http://192.168.1.4/
        ProxyPassReverse / http://192.168.1.4/
</VirtualHost>

But when I browse my Reverse Proxy Server then it can’t handle the requests and show me below error:

I checked log file and it show me:

# cat /var/log/httpd/error_log
[Wed Mar 17 01:12:44.817647 2021] [proxy:error] [pid 28599:tid 28649] (113)No route to host: AH00957: HTTP: attempt to connect to 192.168.1.20:80 (192.168.1.20) failed
[Wed Mar 17 01:12:44.817775 2021] [proxy_http:error] [pid 28599:tid 28649] [client 10.0.3.2:52142] AH01114: HTTP: failed to make connection to backend: 192.168.1.20

Why it just see “reverse_proxy1.conf” file?

Thank you.

I want to clear my question more:
I don’t need a load balance. Please consider below diagram:

The Internet ---> Apache Reverse Proxy ---> Apache Web Server 1 (IP: 1.2.3.4, Name: Yahoo.com)
                                       ---> Apache Web Server 2 (IP: 1.2.3.5, Name: Google.com)

Yahoo.com and Google.com are example.

I want my Reverse Proxy service to these web servers. Each servers has a different domain name and IP address. My Yahoo.com server maybe turned off or…but I want my Apache Reverse Proxy service to Google.com server.

I crated a .conf file with below content:

<VirtualHost *:80>
     ServerName node3
     ErrorLog /var/log/httpd/error_log
     TransferLog /var/log/httpd/access_log
     <Location />
         ProxyPass  http://192.168.1.4/ 
         ProxyPassReverse   http://192.168.1.4/
     </Location>
   </VirtualHost>


    <VirtualHost *:80>
     ServerName node4
     ErrorLog /var/log/httpd/error_log
     TransferLog /var/log/httpd/access_log
     <Location />
         ProxyPass  http://192.168.1.20/ 
         ProxyPassReverse   http://192.168.1.20/
     </Location>
   </VirtualHost>

But I got a same result!!
I want to have one Reverse Proxy server that service to some web servers that each of them has theirs domains and IPs.
I want to know, for 10 different websites that each of them has different IPs and domain names, I need 10 Reverse Proxy servers?