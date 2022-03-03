How to use a shape in java while using loops and *s

Hi, I am confused about how to make a shape in java while using loops and using the * symbol
You mean something like this? It creates a rudimentary triangle
public class MyClass {
public static void main(String args[]) {
for (int x = 1; x <= 20; x++) {
for (int y=0; y < x; y++) {
System.out.print("*");
}
System.out.println();
}
}
}
or a full triangle
You want different shapes? You add different spaces first before printing a * Just depends on how creative you want to get
Not necessary, I need to make a rectangle. Would the same code work?
Look at the code I provided. How could you alter that to produce the same number of stars each time?
How can you alter my code to generate a rectangle that is
****
****
****
or
***
***
***
***
Hint
The outer loop would be the number of rows
The inner loop would the number of stars
Of course you could cheat and print the correct number of stars using a simple prtln, but that defeats the purpose of learning loops.
public class MyClass {
public static void main(String args) {
// used command line arguments, but could use the input method here as well.
int rows = Integer.parseInt(args[0]);
int stars = Integer.parseInt(args[1]);
for (int x = 1; x <= rows; x++) {
for (int y=0; y < stars; y++) {
System.out.print("*");
}
System.out.println();
}
}
}
Bonus
Bonus points if you can figure out how to use that code to print
****
* *
* *
* *
****
public class MyClass {
public static void main(String args) {
int rows = Integer.parseInt(args[0]);
int stars = Integer.parseInt(args[1]);
for (int x = 1; x <= rows; x++) {
for (int y=0; y < stars; y++) {
System.out.print((x == 1 || x == rows || y == 0 || y == (stars - 1)) ? “*” : " ");
}
System.out.println();
}
}
}
So this is your code
public class src {
public static void main(String args) {
for (int x = 1; x <= 20; x++) {
for (int y=0; y < x; y++) {
System.out.print("*");
}
System.out.println();
}
}
}
I know you have to something in one of the loops, would you change the numbers like change the 20 to 15 or something like that?
I posted more thorough answers in post #4, especially in the hint and bonus areas, trying to encourage you to read the code and try to learn from it. But in the interest of brevity…
- The outer loop controls how many rows of stars are going to be displayed.
- The inner loop controls how many stars will be shown per row.
Knowing that, what would be the outcome of the change you describe below?