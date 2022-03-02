How to use a shape in java while using loops and *s

You mean something like this? It creates a rudimentary triangle

public class MyClass { public static void main(String args[]) { for (int x = 1; x <= 20; x++) { for (int y=0; y < x; y++) { System.out.print("*"); } System.out.println(); } } }

or a full triangle



You want different shapes? You add different spaces first before printing a * Just depends on how creative you want to get