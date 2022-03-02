How to use a shape in java while using loops and *s

Hi, I am confused about how to make a shape in java while using loops and using the * symbol
You mean something like this? It creates a rudimentary triangle
public class MyClass {
public static void main(String args[]) {
for (int x = 1; x <= 20; x++) {
for (int y=0; y < x; y++) {
System.out.print("*");
}
System.out.println();
}
}
}
or a full triangle
You want different shapes? You add different spaces first before printing a * Just depends on how creative you want to get
Not necessary, I need to make a rectangle. Would the same code work?
Look at the code I provided. How could you alter that to produce the same number of stars each time?
How can you alter my code to generate a rectangle that is
****
****
****
or
***
***
***
***
Hint
The outer loop would be the number of rows
The inner loop would the number of stars
Of course you could cheat and print the correct number of stars using a simple prtln, but that defeats the purpose of learning loops.
public class MyClass {
public static void main(String args) {
// used command line arguments, but could use the input method here as well.
int rows = Integer.parseInt(args[0]);
int stars = Integer.parseInt(args[1]);
for (int x = 1; x <= rows; x++) {
for (int y=0; y < stars; y++) {
System.out.print("*");
}
System.out.println();
}
}
}
Bonus
Bonus points if you can figure out how to use that code to print
****
* *
* *
* *
****
public class MyClass {
public static void main(String args) {
int rows = Integer.parseInt(args[0]);
int stars = Integer.parseInt(args[1]);
for (int x = 1; x <= rows; x++) {
for (int y=0; y < stars; y++) {
System.out.print((x == 1 || x == rows || y == 0 || y == (stars - 1)) ? “*” : " ");
}
System.out.println();
}
}
}