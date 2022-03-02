How to use a shape in java while using loops and *s

#1

Hi, I am confused about how to make a shape in java while using loops and using the * symbol

#2

You mean something like this? It creates a rudimentary triangle

public class MyClass {
    public static void main(String args[]) {
        for (int x = 1; x <= 20; x++) {
            for (int y=0; y < x; y++) {
                System.out.print("*");
            }
            System.out.println();
        }
    }
}

or a full triangle

You want different shapes? You add different spaces first before printing a * Just depends on how creative you want to get

#3

Not necessary, I need to make a rectangle. Would the same code work?