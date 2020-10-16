How to use a for loop without using different id tags for each input?

How to use a for loop to run the Javascript for the code below without using different id tags for each input?

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="styles.css"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Lobster&family=Pathway+Gothic+One&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <title>Book Ordering System</title> <style> body{ background-image: linear-gradient(to right,#FF7F50,#008080); } thead, tfoot { background-color: skyblue; } tbody td:nth-child(5) input, tbody td:nth-child(6) input, tbody td:nth-child(7) input { text-align: right; } tr:hover { background-color: yellow; } td:last-of-type input { background-color: silver; } tfoot, tfoot input { text-align: right; } tfoot td:last-of-type input { font-size: 18pt; } table{ border-style: dashed; border-width: medium; border-color: #EEE8AA; } tbody td:nth-child(5) input, tbody td:nth-child(6) input{ background-color: tomato; } tbody td:nth-child(2) input{ background-color: #00FF7F; } tbody td:nth-child(3) input{ background-color: #EE82EE; } tbody td > select{ background-color: #FFA500; } table:active { background-color: green; } h1{ font-family: 'Lobster', cursive; } thead th{ font-family: 'Pathway Gothic One', sans-serif; color: #CD5C5C; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>Book Ordering System</h1> <form method="post"> <table border="2"> <thead> <tr> <th>No.</th> <th>Book Title</th> <th>Author</th> <th>Category</th> <th>Unit Price</th> <th>Quantity</th> <th>Total</th> </tr> </thead> <tfoot> <tr> <td colspan="5"> <input type="button" onclick="calculateTotal();" value="Calculate Grand Total Price"> </td> <td colspan="2"> <input type="text" name="grandTotal" id="grandTotal" value="0.00" readonly="readonly"> </td> </tr> </tfoot> <tbody> <tr> <td>1</td> <td> <label for="sec1"></label> <input type="text" name="sec1" id="sec1" value="" /> </td> <td> <label for="sec2"></label> <input type="text" name="sec2" id="sec2" value="" /> </td> <td> <select name="category" id="category"> <option value="choose">Please choose the category...</option> <option value="biz">Business</option> <option value="fiction">Fiction</option> <option value="maths">Mathematics</option> <option value="tech">Technology</option> </select> </td> <td> <label for="sec3"></label> <input type="text" name="sec3" id="sec3" value="0.00" /> </td> <td> <label for="sec4"></label> <input type="text" name="sec4" id="sec4" value="0" /> </td> <td> <label for="sec5"></label> <input type="text" name="sec5" id="sec5" value="0.00" readonly="readonly" /> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>2</td> <td> <label for="sec1"></label> <input type="text" name="sec6" id="sec6" value="" /> </td> <td> <label for="sec2"></label> <input type="text" name="sec7" id="sec7" value="" /> </td> <td> <select name="category" id="category"> <option value="choose">Please choose the category...</option> <option value="biz">Business</option> <option value="fiction">Fiction</option> <option value="maths">Mathematics</option> <option value="tech">Technology</option> </select> </td> <td> <label for="sec3"></label> <input type="text" name="sec8" id="sec8" value="0.00" /> </td> <td> <label for="sec4"></label> <input type="text" name="sec9" id="sec9" value="0" /> </td> <td> <label for="sec5"></label> <input type="text" name="sec10" id="sec10" value="0.00" readonly="readonly" /> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>3</td> <td> <label for="sec1"></label> <input type="text" name="sec11" id="sec11" value="" /> </td> <td> <label for="sec2"></label> <input type="text" name="sec12" id="sec12" value="" /> </td> <td> <select name="category" id="category"> <option value="choose">Please choose the category...</option> <option value="biz">Business</option> <option value="fiction">Fiction</option> <option value="maths">Mathematics</option> <option value="tech">Technology</option> </select> </td> <td> <label for="sec3"></label> <input type="text" name="sec13" id="sec13" value="0.00" /> </td> <td> <label for="sec4"></label> <input type="text" name="sec14" id="sec14" value="0" /> </td> <td> <label for="sec5"></label> <input type="text" name="sec15" id="sec15" value="0.00" readonly="readonly" /> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>4</td> <td> <label for="sec1"></label> <input type="text" name="sec16" id="sec16" value="" /> </td> <td> <label for="sec2"></label> <input type="text" name="sec17" id="sec17" value="" /> </td> <td> <select name="category" id="category"> <option value="choose">Please choose the category...</option> <option value="biz">Business</option> <option value="fiction">Fiction</option> <option value="maths">Mathematics</option> <option value="tech">Technology</option> </select> </td> <td> <label for="sec3"></label> <input type="text" name="sec18" id="sec18" value="0.00" /> </td> <td> <label for="sec4"></label> <input type="text" name="sec19" id="sec19" value="0" /> </td> <td> <label for="sec5"></label> <input type="text" name="sec20" id="sec20" value="0.00" readonly="readonly" /> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>5</td> <td> <label for="sec1"></label> <input type="text" name="sec21" id="sec21" value="" /> </td> <td> <label for="sec2"></label> <input type="text" name="sec22" id="sec22" value="" /> </td> <td> <select name="category" id="category"> <option value="choose">Please choose the category...</option> <option value="biz">Business</option> <option value="fiction">Fiction</option> <option value="maths">Mathematics</option> <option value="tech">Technology</option> </select> </td> <td> <label for="sec3"></label> <input type="text" name="sec23" id="sec23" value="0.00" /> </td> <td> <label for="sec4"></label> <input type="text" name="sec24" id="sec24" value="0" /> </td> <td> <label for="sec5"></label> <input type="text" name="sec25" id="sec25" value="0.00" readonly="readonly" /> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </form> <script> function calculateTotal(){ let total = 0; let num1 = document.getElementById("sec3").value ; let num2 = document.getElementById("sec4").value ; document.getElementById("sec5").value = (num1 * num2).toFixed(2); total += (num1 * num2); num1 = document.getElementById("sec8").value ; num2 = document.getElementById("sec9").value ; document.getElementById("sec10").value = (num1 * num2).toFixed(2); total += (num1 * num2); num1 = document.getElementById("sec13").value ; num2 = document.getElementById("sec14").value ; document.getElementById("sec15").value = (num1 * num2).toFixed(2); total += (num1 * num2); num1 = document.getElementById("sec18").value ; num2 = document.getElementById("sec19").value ; document.getElementById("sec20").value = (num1 * num2).toFixed(2); total += (num1 * num2); num1 = document.getElementById("sec23").value ; num2 = document.getElementById("sec24").value ; document.getElementById("sec25").value = (num1 * num2).toFixed(2); total += (num1 * num2); document.getElementById("grandTotal").value = total.toFixed(2); } </script> </body> </html>