How to use a for loop without using different id tags for each input?

JavaScript
How to use a for loop to run the Javascript for the code below without using different id tags for each input?

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">

<head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="styles.css">
    <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Lobster&family=Pathway+Gothic+One&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
    <title>Book Ordering System</title>
    <style>

        body{
            background-image: linear-gradient(to right,#FF7F50,#008080);
        }
        thead,
        tfoot {
            background-color: skyblue;
        }

        tbody td:nth-child(5) input,
        tbody td:nth-child(6) input,
        tbody td:nth-child(7) input {
            text-align: right;

        }

        tr:hover {
            background-color: yellow;
        }

        td:last-of-type input {
            background-color: silver;
        }

        tfoot,
        tfoot input {
            text-align: right;
        }

        tfoot td:last-of-type input {
            font-size: 18pt;
        }
        table{
            border-style: dashed;
            border-width: medium;
            border-color: #EEE8AA;
        }
        tbody td:nth-child(5) input,
        tbody td:nth-child(6) input{
            background-color: tomato;
        }
        tbody td:nth-child(2) input{
            background-color: #00FF7F;
        }
        tbody td:nth-child(3) input{
            background-color: #EE82EE;
        }
        tbody td > select{
            background-color: #FFA500;
        }
        table:active {
            background-color: green;
        }
        h1{
            font-family: 'Lobster', cursive;
        }
        thead th{
            font-family: 'Pathway Gothic One', sans-serif;
            color: #CD5C5C;
        }
    </style>
</head>

<body>
    <h1>Book Ordering System</h1>
    <form method="post">
        <table border="2">
            <thead>
                <tr>
                    <th>No.</th>
                    <th>Book Title</th>
                    <th>Author</th>
                    <th>Category</th>
                    <th>Unit Price</th>
                    <th>Quantity</th>
                    <th>Total</th>
                </tr>
            </thead>
            <tfoot>
                <tr>
                    <td colspan="5">
                        <input type="button"  onclick="calculateTotal();" value="Calculate Grand Total Price">
                    </td>
                    <td colspan="2">
                        <input type="text" name="grandTotal" id="grandTotal" value="0.00" readonly="readonly">
                    </td>
                </tr>
            </tfoot>
            <tbody>
                <tr>
                    <td>1</td>
                    <td>
                        <label for="sec1"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec1" id="sec1" value="" />
                    </td>
                    <td>
                        <label for="sec2"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec2" id="sec2" value="" />
                    </td>
                    <td>
                        <select name="category" id="category">
                            <option value="choose">Please choose the category...</option>
                            <option value="biz">Business</option>
                            <option value="fiction">Fiction</option>
                            <option value="maths">Mathematics</option>
                            <option value="tech">Technology</option>
                        </select>
                    </td>
                    <td>
                        <label for="sec3"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec3" id="sec3" value="0.00" />
                    </td>
                    <td>
                        <label for="sec4"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec4" id="sec4" value="0" />
                    </td>
                    <td>
                        <label for="sec5"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec5" id="sec5" value="0.00" readonly="readonly" />
                    </td>
                </tr>
                <tr>
                    <td>2</td>
                    <td>
                        <label for="sec1"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec6" id="sec6" value="" />
                    </td>
                    <td>
                        <label for="sec2"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec7" id="sec7" value="" />
                    </td>
                    <td>
                        <select name="category" id="category">
                            <option value="choose">Please choose the category...</option>
                            <option value="biz">Business</option>
                            <option value="fiction">Fiction</option>
                            <option value="maths">Mathematics</option>
                            <option value="tech">Technology</option>
                        </select>
                    </td>

                    <td>
                        <label for="sec3"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec8" id="sec8" value="0.00" />
                    </td>
                    <td>
                        <label for="sec4"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec9" id="sec9" value="0" />
                    </td>
                    <td>
                        <label for="sec5"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec10" id="sec10" value="0.00" readonly="readonly" />
                    </td>
                </tr>
                <tr>
                    <td>3</td>
                    <td>
                        <label for="sec1"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec11" id="sec11" value="" />
                    </td>
                    <td>
                        <label for="sec2"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec12" id="sec12" value="" />
                    </td>
                    <td>
                        <select name="category" id="category">
                            <option value="choose">Please choose the category...</option>
                            <option value="biz">Business</option>
                            <option value="fiction">Fiction</option>
                            <option value="maths">Mathematics</option>
                            <option value="tech">Technology</option>
                        </select>
                    </td>
                    <td>
                        <label for="sec3"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec13" id="sec13" value="0.00" />
                    </td>
                    <td>
                        <label for="sec4"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec14" id="sec14" value="0" />
                    </td>
                    <td>
                        <label for="sec5"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec15" id="sec15" value="0.00" readonly="readonly" />
                    </td>
                </tr>
                <tr>
                    <td>4</td>
                    <td>
                        <label for="sec1"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec16" id="sec16" value="" />
                    </td>
                    <td>
                        <label for="sec2"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec17" id="sec17" value="" />
                    </td>
                    <td>
                        <select name="category" id="category">
                            <option value="choose">Please choose the category...</option>
                            <option value="biz">Business</option>
                            <option value="fiction">Fiction</option>
                            <option value="maths">Mathematics</option>
                            <option value="tech">Technology</option>
                        </select>
                    </td>
                    <td>
                        <label for="sec3"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec18" id="sec18" value="0.00" />
                    </td>
                    <td>
                        <label for="sec4"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec19" id="sec19" value="0" />
                    </td>
                    <td>
                        <label for="sec5"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec20" id="sec20" value="0.00" readonly="readonly" />
                    </td>
                </tr>
                <tr>
                    <td>5</td>
                    <td>
                        <label for="sec1"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec21" id="sec21" value="" />
                    </td>
                    <td>
                        <label for="sec2"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec22" id="sec22" value="" />
                    </td>
                    <td>
                        <select name="category" id="category">
                            <option value="choose">Please choose the category...</option>
                            <option value="biz">Business</option>
                            <option value="fiction">Fiction</option>
                            <option value="maths">Mathematics</option>
                            <option value="tech">Technology</option>
                        </select>
                    </td>
                    <td>
                        <label for="sec3"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec23" id="sec23" value="0.00" />
                    </td>
                    <td>
                        <label for="sec4"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec24" id="sec24" value="0" />
                    </td>
                    <td>
                        <label for="sec5"></label>
                        <input type="text" name="sec25" id="sec25" value="0.00" readonly="readonly" />
                    </td>
                </tr>
            </tbody>
        </table>
    </form>
    <script>
        function calculateTotal(){

            let total = 0;

            let num1 = document.getElementById("sec3").value ;
            let num2 = document.getElementById("sec4").value ;
            document.getElementById("sec5").value = (num1 * num2).toFixed(2);
            total += (num1 * num2);

            num1 = document.getElementById("sec8").value ;
            num2 = document.getElementById("sec9").value ;
            document.getElementById("sec10").value = (num1 * num2).toFixed(2);
            total += (num1 * num2);

            num1 = document.getElementById("sec13").value ;
            num2 = document.getElementById("sec14").value ;
            document.getElementById("sec15").value = (num1 * num2).toFixed(2);
            total += (num1 * num2);

            num1 = document.getElementById("sec18").value ;
            num2 = document.getElementById("sec19").value ;
            document.getElementById("sec20").value = (num1 * num2).toFixed(2);
            total += (num1 * num2);

            num1 = document.getElementById("sec23").value ;
            num2 = document.getElementById("sec24").value ;
            document.getElementById("sec25").value = (num1 * num2).toFixed(2);
            total += (num1 * num2);

            document.getElementById("grandTotal").value = total.toFixed(2);
        }
        
       </script>
</body>

</html>
You can reuse the code from my post at The value of total price changes on the first row only to achieve that.

My code to help someone with their homework has now helped multiple people. Bonus!