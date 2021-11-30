How to upload multiple image using longblob

PHP
#1 
if (count($_FILES) > 0) {
    if (is_uploaded_file($_FILES['userImage']['tmp_name'])) {

        $imgData = addslashes(file_get_contents($_FILES['userImage']['tmp_name']));
        $imageProperties = getimageSize($_FILES['userImage']['tmp_name']);

        $sql = "INSERT INTO trial (imageType ,imageData,uploaded_on, user_id,tax_payer_id)
				VALUES('{$imageProperties['mime']}', '{$imgData}',NOW(),'".$_SESSION['id']."','".$_GET['id']."')";
        $current_id =  mysqli_query($db, $sql) or die("<b>Error:</b> Problem on Image Insert<br/>" . mysqli_error($db));
		$current_id = mysqli_insert_id($db);
        if (isset($current_id)) {
           echo "Upload Succesfully";
        }else{
        	echo "There is a problem";
        }
    }
}
?>	
	
	<form name="frmImage" enctype="multipart/form-data" action="" method="post" 						class="frmImageUpload">
        <label>Upload QrCode File:</label><br /> 
        <input type="file" class="inputFile" name="userImage"  />
		<input type="hidden" name="imageID"  value="<?php if(!empty($_GET['id'])){ echo $_GET['id'];} ?>">
        <input type="submit" value="Submit" class="btnSubmit" />
    </form>

I want to upload multiple images using LONGBLOB.

#2

Would need to be changed to an array input by adding [] to the name and adding the attribute multiple.

<input type="file" class="inputFile" name="userImage[]" multiple />

The processing script would also need to handle this as an array with the extra open KEYs, i.e. 0, 1, 2, 3, etc. You can loop through this array using while(). Your processing would go where the example is.

while(list($key,$value) = each($_FILES['userImage']['name']))
{
	if(!empty($value))
	{	
		//Example of how you apply the KEY to get the value
		$_FILES['userImage']['tmp_name'][$key];

	}
}
#3

should I just copy and paste this code
while(list($key,$value) = each($_FILES[‘userImage’][‘name’]))
{
if(!empty($value))
{
//Example of how you apply the KEY to get the value
$_FILES[‘userImage’][‘tmp_name’][$key];

}

}
or do I need to change in my code?

#4

You would place your code where the example is and LIKE the example you would use the extra array [$key] where you do not have it. I was hoping you can figure it out.