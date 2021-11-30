How to upload multiple image using longblob

if (count($_FILES) > 0) {
if (is_uploaded_file($_FILES['userImage']['tmp_name'])) {
$imgData = addslashes(file_get_contents($_FILES['userImage']['tmp_name']));
$imageProperties = getimageSize($_FILES['userImage']['tmp_name']);
$sql = "INSERT INTO trial (imageType ,imageData,uploaded_on, user_id,tax_payer_id)
VALUES('{$imageProperties['mime']}', '{$imgData}',NOW(),'".$_SESSION['id']."','".$_GET['id']."')";
$current_id = mysqli_query($db, $sql) or die("<b>Error:</b> Problem on Image Insert<br/>" . mysqli_error($db));
$current_id = mysqli_insert_id($db);
if (isset($current_id)) {
echo "Upload Succesfully";
}else{
echo "There is a problem";
}
}
}
?>
<form name="frmImage" enctype="multipart/form-data" action="" method="post" class="frmImageUpload">
<label>Upload QrCode File:</label><br />
<input type="file" class="inputFile" name="userImage" />
<input type="hidden" name="imageID" value="<?php if(!empty($_GET['id'])){ echo $_GET['id'];} ?>">
<input type="submit" value="Submit" class="btnSubmit" />
</form>
I want to upload multiple images using LONGBLOB.