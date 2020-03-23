How to upload files using php in xampp lubuntu

how to upload files using php code in xampp lubuntu
<?php
include 'header.php';
$profile_id=$user['username'];
$imgSrc="";
$result_path="";
$msg="";
if(!isset($_POST['x']) && !isset($_FILES['image']['name'])){
$temppath='profile_pics/'.$profile_id.'_temp.jpeg';
if(file_exists($temppath)){@unlink($temppath);}
}
if(isset($_FILES['image']['name'])){
$ImageName=$_FILES['image']['name'];
$ImageSize=$_FILES['image']['size'];
$ImageTempName=$_FILES['image']['tmp_name'];
$ImageType=@explode('/',$_FILES['image']['type']);
$type=$ImageType[1];
$uploaddir=$_SERVER['DOCUMENT_ROOT']."/profile_pics";
$file_temp_name=$profile_id.'_original.'.md5(time()).'n'.$type;
$fullpath=$uploaddir."/".$file_temp_name;
$file_name=$profile_id.'_temp.jpeg';
$fullpath_2=$uploaddir."/".$file_name;
$move=move_uploaded_file($ImageTempName,$fullpath);
chmod($fullpath,0777);
if(!$move){
die('file not uploaded');
}
else{
$imgSrc="profile_pics/".$file_name;
$msg="upload complete";
$src=$file_name;
}
clearstatcache();
$original_size=getimagesize($fullpath);
$original_width=$original_size[0];
$original_height=$original_size[1];
$main_width=500;
$main_height=$original_height/($original_width/main_width);
if($_FILES["image"]["type"]=="image/gif"){
$src2=imagecreatefromgif($fullpath);
}
elseif($_FILES["image"]["type"]=="image/jpeg" || $_FILES["image"]["type"]=="image/pjpeg"){
$src2=imagecreatefromjpeg($fullpath);
}
elseif($_FILES["image"]["type"]=="image/png"){
$src2=imagecreatefrompng($fullpath);
}else{
$msg.="There was an error uploading the file please upload a .jpg, .gif or .png file <br/>";
}
$main=imagecreatetruecolor($main_width,$main_height);
imagecopyresampled($main,$src2,0,0,0,0,$main_width,$main_height,$original_width,$original_height);
$main_temp=$fullpath_2;
imagejpeg($main,$main_temp,90);
chmod($main_temp,0777);
imagedestroy($src2);
imagedestroy($main);
@ unlink($fullpath);
}
if(isset($_POST['x'])){
$type=$_POST['type'];
$src='profile_pics/'.$_POST['src'];
$finalname=$profile_id.md5(time());
if($type=='jpg'||$type=='jpeg'||$type=='JPG'||$type=='JPEG'){
$targ_w=$targ_h=1500;
$jpeg_quality=90;
$img_r=imagecreatefromjpeg($src);
$dst_r=imagecreatetruecolor($targ_w,$targ_h);
imagecopyresampled($dst_r,$img_r,0,0,$_POST['x'],$_POST['y'],$targ_w,$targ_h,$_POST['w'],$_POST['h']);
imagejpeg($dst_r,"profile_pics/".$finalname."n.jpeg",90);
}else if($type=='png'||$type=='PNG'){
$targ_w=$targ_h=150;
$jpeg_quality=90;
$img_r=imagecreatefrompng($src);
$dst_r=imagecreatetruecolor($targ_w,$targ_h);
imagecopyresampled($dst_r,$img_r,0,0,$_POST['x'],$_POST['y'],$targ_w,$targ_h,$_POST['w'],$_POST['h']);
imagejpeg($dst_r,"profile_pics/".$finalname."n.jpeg",90);
}else if($type=='gif'||$type=='GIF'){
$targ_w=$targ_h=150;
$jpeg_quality=90;
$img_r=imagecreatefromgif($src);
$dst_r=imagecreatetruecolor($targ_w,$targ_h);
imagecopyresampled($dst_r,$img_r,0,0,$_POST['x'],$_POST['y'],$targ_w,$targ_h,$_POST['w'],$_POST['h']);
imagejpeg($dst_r,"profile_pics/".$finalname."n.jpeg",90);
}
imagedestroy($img_r);
imagedestroy($dst_r);
@ unlink($src);
$result_path="profile_pics/".$finalname."n.jpeg";
$insert_pic_query=mysqli_query($db,"UPDATE profile SET image='$result_path' WHERE username='$userLoggedIn'");
header("Location:" .$userLoggedIn);
}
?>
<div id="Overlay" style="width:100%; height:100%; border:0px #990000 solid; position:absolute; top:0px; left:0px; z-index:2000; display=none;"></div>
<div class="main_column column">
<div id="formExample">
<p><?=$msg?></p>
<form action="upload.php" method="post" enctype="multipart/form-data">
Upload something :<br/><br/>
<input type="file" id="image" name="image" style="width:200px; height:30px;"/><br/><br/>
<input type="submit" value="Submit" style="width:85px; height:25px;"/>
</form><br/><br/>
</div>
<?php
if($imgSrc){
?>
<script>
$('#Overlay').show();
$('#formExample').hide();
</script>
<div id="CroppingContainer" style="width:800px; max-height:600px; background-color:#fff; margin-left:-200px; position:relative; overflow:hidden; border:2px #666 solid;z-index:2001; padding-bottom:0px;">
<div id="CroppingArea" style="width:100px; max-height:400px; position:relative; overflow:hidden; margin:40px 0px 40px 40px; border:2px #666 solid; float:left; ">
<img src="<?=$imgSrc?> " border="0" id="jcrop_target" style="border:0px #990000 solid; position:relative; margin:0px 0px 0px 0px; padding=0px;"/>
</div>
<div id="InfoArea" style="width:100px; height:150px; position:relative; overflow:hidden; margin:40px 0px 0px 40px; border:0px #666 solid; float:left;">
<p style="margin:0px; padding:0px; color:#444; font-size=18px;">
<p>Crop Profile Image</p><br/><br/>
<spam style="font-size:14px;">
Crop / Resize your uploaded profile image<br/>
Once you are happy with your profile image then please click save.
</spam>
</p>
</div>
<br/>
<div id="CropImageForm" style="width:100px; height:30px; float:left; margin:10px 0px 0px 40px;">
<form action="upload.php" method="post" onsubmit="return checkCoords();">
<input type="hidden" id="x" name="x"/>
<input type="hidden" id="y" name="y"/>
<input type="hidden" id="w" name="w"/>
<input type="hidden" id="h" name="h"/>
<input type="hidden" value="jpeg" name="type"/><?php //$type ?>
<input type="hidden" value="<?=$src?>" name="src"/>
<input type="submit" value="Save" style="width:100px; height:30px;"/>
</form>
</div>
<div id="CropImageForm2" style="width:100px; height:30px; float:left; margin:10px 0px 0px 40px;">
<form action="upload.php" method="post" onsubmit="return cancelCrop();">
<input type="submit" value="Cancel Crop" style="width:100px; height:30px; "/>
</form>
</div>
</div>
<?php
}
?>
</div>
<?php if($result_path){
?>
<img src="<?=$result_path?>" style="position:relative; margin:10px auto; width:150px; height:150px;"/>
<?php } ?>
<br/> <br/>
?>