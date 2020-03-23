How to upload files using php in xampp lubuntu

how to upload files using php code in xampp lubuntu

<?php include 'header.php'; $profile_id=$user['username']; $imgSrc=""; $result_path=""; $msg=""; if(!isset($_POST['x']) && !isset($_FILES['image']['name'])){ $temppath='profile_pics/'.$profile_id.'_temp.jpeg'; if(file_exists($temppath)){@unlink($temppath);} } if(isset($_FILES['image']['name'])){ $ImageName=$_FILES['image']['name']; $ImageSize=$_FILES['image']['size']; $ImageTempName=$_FILES['image']['tmp_name']; $ImageType=@explode('/',$_FILES['image']['type']); $type=$ImageType[1]; $uploaddir=$_SERVER['DOCUMENT_ROOT']."/profile_pics"; $file_temp_name=$profile_id.'_original.'.md5(time()).'n'.$type; $fullpath=$uploaddir."/".$file_temp_name; $file_name=$profile_id.'_temp.jpeg'; $fullpath_2=$uploaddir."/".$file_name; $move=move_uploaded_file($ImageTempName,$fullpath); chmod($fullpath,0777); if(!$move){ die('file not uploaded'); } else{ $imgSrc="profile_pics/".$file_name; $msg="upload complete"; $src=$file_name; } clearstatcache(); $original_size=getimagesize($fullpath); $original_width=$original_size[0]; $original_height=$original_size[1]; $main_width=500; $main_height=$original_height/($original_width/main_width); if($_FILES["image"]["type"]=="image/gif"){ $src2=imagecreatefromgif($fullpath); } elseif($_FILES["image"]["type"]=="image/jpeg" || $_FILES["image"]["type"]=="image/pjpeg"){ $src2=imagecreatefromjpeg($fullpath); } elseif($_FILES["image"]["type"]=="image/png"){ $src2=imagecreatefrompng($fullpath); }else{ $msg.="There was an error uploading the file please upload a .jpg, .gif or .png file <br/>"; } $main=imagecreatetruecolor($main_width,$main_height); imagecopyresampled($main,$src2,0,0,0,0,$main_width,$main_height,$original_width,$original_height); $main_temp=$fullpath_2; imagejpeg($main,$main_temp,90); chmod($main_temp,0777); imagedestroy($src2); imagedestroy($main); @ unlink($fullpath); } if(isset($_POST['x'])){ $type=$_POST['type']; $src='profile_pics/'.$_POST['src']; $finalname=$profile_id.md5(time()); if($type=='jpg'||$type=='jpeg'||$type=='JPG'||$type=='JPEG'){ $targ_w=$targ_h=1500; $jpeg_quality=90; $img_r=imagecreatefromjpeg($src); $dst_r=imagecreatetruecolor($targ_w,$targ_h); imagecopyresampled($dst_r,$img_r,0,0,$_POST['x'],$_POST['y'],$targ_w,$targ_h,$_POST['w'],$_POST['h']); imagejpeg($dst_r,"profile_pics/".$finalname."n.jpeg",90); }else if($type=='png'||$type=='PNG'){ $targ_w=$targ_h=150; $jpeg_quality=90; $img_r=imagecreatefrompng($src); $dst_r=imagecreatetruecolor($targ_w,$targ_h); imagecopyresampled($dst_r,$img_r,0,0,$_POST['x'],$_POST['y'],$targ_w,$targ_h,$_POST['w'],$_POST['h']); imagejpeg($dst_r,"profile_pics/".$finalname."n.jpeg",90); }else if($type=='gif'||$type=='GIF'){ $targ_w=$targ_h=150; $jpeg_quality=90; $img_r=imagecreatefromgif($src); $dst_r=imagecreatetruecolor($targ_w,$targ_h); imagecopyresampled($dst_r,$img_r,0,0,$_POST['x'],$_POST['y'],$targ_w,$targ_h,$_POST['w'],$_POST['h']); imagejpeg($dst_r,"profile_pics/".$finalname."n.jpeg",90); } imagedestroy($img_r); imagedestroy($dst_r); @ unlink($src); $result_path="profile_pics/".$finalname."n.jpeg"; $insert_pic_query=mysqli_query($db,"UPDATE profile SET image='$result_path' WHERE username='$userLoggedIn'"); header("Location:" .$userLoggedIn); } ?> <div id="Overlay" style="width:100%; height:100%; border:0px #990000 solid; position:absolute; top:0px; left:0px; z-index:2000; display=none;"></div> <div class="main_column column"> <div id="formExample"> <p><?=$msg?></p> <form action="upload.php" method="post" enctype="multipart/form-data"> Upload something :<br/><br/> <input type="file" id="image" name="image" style="width:200px; height:30px;"/><br/><br/> <input type="submit" value="Submit" style="width:85px; height:25px;"/> </form><br/><br/> </div> <?php if($imgSrc){ ?> <script> $('#Overlay').show(); $('#formExample').hide(); </script> <div id="CroppingContainer" style="width:800px; max-height:600px; background-color:#fff; margin-left:-200px; position:relative; overflow:hidden; border:2px #666 solid;z-index:2001; padding-bottom:0px;"> <div id="CroppingArea" style="width:100px; max-height:400px; position:relative; overflow:hidden; margin:40px 0px 40px 40px; border:2px #666 solid; float:left; "> <img src="<?=$imgSrc?> " border="0" id="jcrop_target" style="border:0px #990000 solid; position:relative; margin:0px 0px 0px 0px; padding=0px;"/> </div> <div id="InfoArea" style="width:100px; height:150px; position:relative; overflow:hidden; margin:40px 0px 0px 40px; border:0px #666 solid; float:left;"> <p style="margin:0px; padding:0px; color:#444; font-size=18px;"> <p>Crop Profile Image</p><br/><br/> <spam style="font-size:14px;"> Crop / Resize your uploaded profile image<br/> Once you are happy with your profile image then please click save. </spam> </p> </div> <br/> <div id="CropImageForm" style="width:100px; height:30px; float:left; margin:10px 0px 0px 40px;"> <form action="upload.php" method="post" onsubmit="return checkCoords();"> <input type="hidden" id="x" name="x"/> <input type="hidden" id="y" name="y"/> <input type="hidden" id="w" name="w"/> <input type="hidden" id="h" name="h"/> <input type="hidden" value="jpeg" name="type"/><?php //$type ?> <input type="hidden" value="<?=$src?>" name="src"/> <input type="submit" value="Save" style="width:100px; height:30px;"/> </form> </div> <div id="CropImageForm2" style="width:100px; height:30px; float:left; margin:10px 0px 0px 40px;"> <form action="upload.php" method="post" onsubmit="return cancelCrop();"> <input type="submit" value="Cancel Crop" style="width:100px; height:30px; "/> </form> </div> </div> <?php } ?> </div> <?php if($result_path){ ?> <img src="<?=$result_path?>" style="position:relative; margin:10px auto; width:150px; height:150px;"/> <?php } ?> <br/> <br/> ?>