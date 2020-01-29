How to upload CSS, PHP and related files into Wordpress?

roofingsolutionswebm: roofingsolutionswebm: I have have a buch of files my boss wants me to upload into Wordpress to recover an old website

I feel you could be heading towards a slippery slope:

Are the Wordpress versions the same - they probably won’t be if the site is being kept up to date with the latest Wordpress releases

Are those files already on the site?

Wordpress is driven by a database backend and you can not just upload random files as they will need linking etc.

I would recreate the pages within the Wordpress admin section. It should not take to long if you are only adding some contact details etc. The colour chart page could be a bit harder.