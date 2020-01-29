How to upload CSS, PHP and related files into Wordpress?

Thank you. New to CMS and wordpress and I have have a buch of files my boss wants me to upload into Wordpress to recover an old website. How can I accomplish this?
Thanks!
Hi roofingsolutionswebm welcome to the forum
Wouldn’t it be easiest to simply upload files using your FTP app?
I feel you could be heading towards a slippery slope:
Are the Wordpress versions the same - they probably won’t be if the site is being kept up to date with the latest Wordpress releases
Are those files already on the site?
Wordpress is driven by a database backend and you can not just upload random files as they will need linking etc.
I would recreate the pages within the Wordpress admin section. It should not take to long if you are only adding some contact details etc. The colour chart page could be a bit harder.
Welcome to the forums, @roofingsolutionswebm.
Can you clarify, please, whether the old files are from another Wordpress site, or from a static site?