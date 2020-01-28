How to upload CSS, PHP and related files into Wordpress?

Thank you. New to CMS and wordpress and I have have a buch of files my boss wants me to upload into Wordpress to recover an old website. How can I accomplish this?

Thanks!

image

Hi roofingsolutionswebm welcome to the forum

Wouldn’t it be easiest to simply upload files using your FTP app?

I feel you could be heading towards a slippery slope:
Are the Wordpress versions the same - they probably won’t be if the site is being kept up to date with the latest Wordpress releases
Are those files already on the site?

Wordpress is driven by a database backend and you can not just upload random files as they will need linking etc.

I would recreate the pages within the Wordpress admin section. It should not take to long if you are only adding some contact details etc. The colour chart page could be a bit harder.

