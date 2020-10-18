How to upload apk and other files in wordpress

By default WordPress allows you to upload image, audio and video. They do this for security reasons. But many WordPress users blog on different categories and sometimes needs to upload other files apart from images, audio and video.

Steps on how to upload Apk files in WordPress

Step 1

Login to your dashboard, click on Plugins > Add New

Now click on “Search plugins…” and type “WP Add Mime Types”

i have written a detailed article with screenshot on how you can successfully upload apk and other file extentions in WordPress.

Click here to read the full article