How to update table with a date

I ant to update a table of users where a user subscribes for a 30 days free trial.
When a user subscribes for it - I want to insert the trial end date - 30 days from subscription date
Here is the code with which I tried to do it:
function update_free_trial( $username)
{
global $db;
try
{
$sql = "UPDATE users
SET trial = :SELECT DATE_ADD(CURRENT_DATE(), INTERVAL 30 DAY) AS trial
WHERE username = :username";
$stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
$stmt->bindParam(':trial', $trial, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$stmt->bindParam(':username', $username, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$stmt->execute();
return true;
}
catch(Exception $e)
{
return false;
}
} // End function
$result = update_free_trial($username);
if($result ==true){
echo "yes";
} else {
echo "no";
}
I got a “no” as result
What is the correct way to "tell the DB to updatea date 30 days ahead from current date?