How to update message status read in mysql using onclick event simply by clicking a link

I have a PHP chat system with a notification option (where users can see how and who sent them messages). Now I want if a user/receiver click on a user profile (in chat page) on the sidebar and there is a sort of messages unread, after clicking messages status must be changed to read (by the default message status=‘0’, and have to change to status=1’).

<a href="inbox?msgid=<?php echo $id;?>" type="button" onclick="msgRead()" style="width:100%"> <div class="row con_cont_list"> <div class="col-3"> <img src="media/<?php echo $ProfileImg;?>" width="60px" height="60px" alt=""> </div> <div class="col-9"> <p><?php echo $FullName;?> <?php if($frnd_msgs_noti):?> <span class="badge badge-danger" style="border-radius:50%;"><?php echo $frnd_msgs_noti;?></span> <?php endif;?> </p> </div> </div> </a>