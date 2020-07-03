How to unsert JavaScript code in php

Hello,
I want to give a registering new user a message when the registration was successful.
When I test the registration process. I add new users but I don’t get the alert message.
Why?
Here is the code
$result = add_user($firstname, $lastname, $email, $username, $passwordHash);
if($result == false)
{
header('Location: ../signup.php?signup=Could_not_insert_new_USER!');
} else
{
header('Location: ../index.php?signup=success');
/// Alert a success message
?>
<script type="text/javascript">
<!--
alert('Congratulations you are registered to Trade Explorer');
//-->
</script>
<?php
exit();