How to turn off Avast notifications in Window 10?

Community
#1

Somebody help me to stop this frustrating Avast popup and notification sound. Even these popups bother me when I play games on my laptop. Is any way to stop them in Window 10?

#2

I wonder if there’s a specific support forum for Avast products that might offer more useful assistance? It’s surprising the kind of things people on here know, but it’s quite a specific thing to be asking. I use the MS antivirus stuff so I can’t help.

2 Likes
#3

Try: Settings → System - > Notifications & Actions

#4

Thank you so much to reply, but I tried and still not able to stop sound. Any other tips?

#8

Using your favorite search engine, search the internet for “remove avast popups”. You should find something that helps.

#9

Open Avast Antivirus and go to ☰ Menu ▸ Settings.
Then select General ▸ Notifications.
Here, tick the box next to Use silent mode and turn off all pop-ups, alerts and messages.

#10