How to turn off Avast notifications in Window 10?

Somebody help me to stop this frustrating Avast popup and notification sound. Even these popups bother me when I play games on my laptop. Is any way to stop them in Window 10?
I wonder if there’s a specific support forum for Avast products that might offer more useful assistance? It’s surprising the kind of things people on here know, but it’s quite a specific thing to be asking. I use the MS antivirus stuff so I can’t help.
Try: Settings → System - > Notifications & Actions
Thank you so much to reply, but I tried and still not able to stop sound. Any other tips?
Using your favorite search engine, search the internet for “remove avast popups”. You should find something that helps.
Open Avast Antivirus and go to ☰ Menu ▸ Settings.
Then select General ▸ Notifications.
Here, tick the box next to Use silent mode and turn off all pop-ups, alerts and messages.