How to turn off Avast notifications in Window 10?

Somebody help me to stop this frustrating Avast popup and notification sound. Even these popups bother me when I play games on my laptop. Is any way to stop them in Window 10?
I wonder if there’s a specific support forum for Avast products that might offer more useful assistance? It’s surprising the kind of things people on here know, but it’s quite a specific thing to be asking. I use the MS antivirus stuff so I can’t help.
2 Likes
Try: Settings → System - > Notifications & Actions
Thank you so much to reply, but I tried and still not able to stop sound. Any other tips?
Using your favorite search engine, search the internet for “remove avast popups”. You should find something that helps.