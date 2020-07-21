How to trigger a php file on another server

I only have two task to accomplish.

I don’t need to use file_get_contents() because i dont intend to pass the code to website A

My objective is this:

The database in server B should not be know to serverA where the form is, if not i would have just added the database details inside the form in website A, since is all about quering a database and getting a result.

But I want a way of hiding database querying php file in serverB so server A don’t know which database was queried all it needs to know is if result returned from server B is Yes then do, but if returned result is No then do that. So anything server side interaction or call is most preferred, not JavaScript or ajax.

The second task is to have a way to make a php run in an external server following response from another server or website.

Example, an email sending php file is on serverB but it only execute or send emails when ever serverA makes a call to it.

And probably Server A should be able to send which email address that serverA should send the email to.

A simple illustration is ServerA telling a php file in ServerB to send email to this email address. The email address to send the email to will come from a form submitted on ServerA