How to trigger a php file on another server

Hello gifted fingers!

I need to complete a project and one of my challenge is calling a php file in an external server to run any time a form in another server or website is submitted.

Lets say, websiteA holds the form and once submitted it should run the file in websiteB

The file in websiteB function is to manually check database, send email and sms

But i don’t want to put the url in the form action="" so that the page will not be redirected to.

I don’t want to use ajax call, am looking at curly or using API but dont know the right way to turn to, any help is highly appreciated.