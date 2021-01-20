How to traverse this structure, simply?

Assuming the following structure (and this can change slightly)

<div class="outer"> <div class="parent"> <div tabIndex="0" class="child has-info">1</div> <div tabIndex="0" class="child">2</div> <div tabIndex="0" class="child has-info">3</div> <div tabIndex="0" class="child has-info">4</div> <div tabIndex="0" class="child">5</div> <div tabIndex="0" class="child has-info selected">6</div> <div tabIndex="0" class="child">7</div> </div> <div class="parent"> <div tabIndex="0" class="child">8</div> <div tabIndex="0" class="child">9</div> <div tabIndex="0" class="child has-info">10</div> <div tabIndex="0" class="child has-info">11</div> <div tabIndex="0" class="child">12</div> <div tabIndex="0" class="child has-info">13</div> <div tabIndex="0" class="child has-info">14</div> </div> </div> .. etc

I’m trying to find the next .child that also has class “has-info”

element.find(".selected").nextAll(".child.has-info:first").focus();