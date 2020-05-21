How to translate some words in online software

I´m using all-in-one marketing software called Kartra in Finland.
I know that there is a way to replace english written words to local language, but I don´t know how.
The result should be that all the users see these words or sentences in local language.
The problem is that I understand css and html, but I´m nos a coder.
I can use Crome´s Devtools, but I don´t know how to save the changes so that they are permanent to all users
Hi timo10, welcome to the forums!
To save the changes you would have to edit the files that are served to the browser.
So if you have access to the server, download the files, edit, and upload to the server.
I can recommend FileZilla as the tool for managing the site:
https://filezilla-project.org
Hope I understood what you aimed to achieve.
Unfortunately I haven´t[access to server.
There seems that the Kartra software only has English for the user interface and no option for another language.
The only solution I can see is that you can use your own domain in their system and then host the pages you want to edit on you own server. Those pages will then be used with the Kartra system, if I understand correctly what they say about edit pages:
Once your custom domain is activated, you just need to edit your individual Kartra Pages (or Memberships, Checkout pages, Video pages, etc.) in order to switch them from being hosted in Kartra to your domain.
https://documentation.kartra.com/editing-your-pages/
I see no other way to change user language, hope that is a setup you can achieve.