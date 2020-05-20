How to translate some words in online software

timo10: timo10: I can use Crome´s Devtools, but I don´t know how to save the changes so that they are permanent to all users

Hi timo10, welcome to the forums!

To save the changes you would have to edit the files that are served to the browser.

So if you have access to the server, download the files, edit, and upload to the server.

I can recommend FileZilla as the tool for managing the site:

https://filezilla-project.org

Hope I understood what you aimed to achieve.