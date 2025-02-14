How to transform the canvas objects while keeping opposite side fixed?

So my idea is to make some simple canvas editor.

My current problem is I can’t resize my object properly.

Currently it’s being resized from it’s center and not from the edge I’m dragging.

Here’s what I expect to have:



My code:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>Canvas Object Editor</title> <style> body { display: flex; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; } #canvasContainer { position: absolute; top: 50%; left: 50%; transform: translate(-50%, -50%); } canvas { border: 1px solid black; } .transform-handle{ width: 8px; height: 8px; background-color: lightblue; position: absolute; cursor: grab; z-index: 1000; border: 1px solid #007BFF; border-radius: 2px; box-shadow: 0 2px 4px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1); transform: translate(-50%, -50%); } .rotate-handle { width: 8px; height: 8px; background-color: rgb(225, 173, 230); position: absolute; cursor: grab; z-index: 1000; border: 1px solid #ff00aa; border-radius: 8px; box-shadow: 0 2px 4px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1); transform: translate(-50%, -50%); } </style> </head> <body> <div id="canvasContainer"> <canvas id="editorCanvas" width="800" height="700"></canvas> </div> <div id="top-left-handle" class="transform-handle"></div> <div id="top-right-handle" class="transform-handle"></div> <div id="bottom-left-handle" class="transform-handle"></div> <div id="bottom-right-handle" class="transform-handle"></div> <div id="middle-left-handle" class="transform-handle"></div> <div id="middle-right-handle" class="transform-handle"></div> <div id="middle-top-handle" class="transform-handle"></div> <div id="middle-bottom-handle" class="transform-handle"></div> <div id="rotate-top-left-handle" class="rotate-handle"></div> <div id="rotate-top-right-handle" class="rotate-handle"></div> <div id="rotate-bottom-left-handle" class="rotate-handle"></div> <div id="rotate-bottom-right-handle" class="rotate-handle"></div> <script> const canvas = document.getElementById("editorCanvas"); const ctx = canvas.getContext("2d"); const canvasContainer = document.getElementById("canvasContainer"); let isDragging = false; let offsetX, offsetY; let isResizing = false; let isRotating = false; let currentHandle = null; let initialMouseX, initialMouseY, initialWidth, initialHeight, initialAngle; let objects = [ { id: 1, name: "Object 1", x: 50, y: 50, width: 100, height: 100, angle: 0, opacity: 1, layer: 0, color: "#FFC080", behaviours: {} }, { id: 2, name: "Object 2", x: 250, y: 150, width: 80, height: 80, angle: 45, opacity: 1, layer: 1, color: "#FF9900", behaviours: {} }, { id: 3, name: "Object 3", x: 500, y: 120, width: 50, height: 60, angle: 80, opacity: 1, layer: 2, color: "#FFD700", behaviours: {} } ]; var selectedObject = null; function drawObjects() { ctx.clearRect(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height); objects.sort((a, b) => a.layer - b.layer).forEach(drawObject); } function drawObject(obj) { ctx.save(); // Save the canvas state before any transformations ctx.globalAlpha = obj.opacity; // Move the canvas to the center of the object, then rotate ctx.translate(obj.x, obj.y); // Use top-left as the origin, not center ctx.translate(obj.width / 2, obj.height / 2); // Shift to the center ctx.rotate((obj.angle * Math.PI) / 180); // Apply rotation // Now, draw the object centered on the (0, 0) point (its center) ctx.fillStyle = obj.color; ctx.fillRect(-obj.width / 2, -obj.height / 2, obj.width, obj.height); // Draw the center point for reference ctx.fillStyle = "black"; ctx.beginPath(); ctx.arc(0, 0, 2, 0, 2 * Math.PI); ctx.fill(); // Draw the size text ctx.fillStyle = "black"; ctx.font = "12px Arial"; ctx.textAlign = "center"; ctx.textBaseline = "middle"; ctx.fillText(`${Math.round(obj.width)}x${Math.round(obj.height)}`, 0, obj.height / 2 + 15); // Restore canvas state after drawing the object ctx.restore(); // Now for the outline, ensure it's drawn at the correct location, accounting for the transformation if (obj === selectedObject && isResizing) { ctx.save(); // Save the current state ctx.translate(obj.x, obj.y); ctx.translate(obj.width / 2, obj.height / 2); // Move to center ctx.rotate((obj.angle * Math.PI) / 180); // Outline of the object (square outline) ctx.beginPath(); ctx.moveTo(-obj.width / 2, -obj.height / 2); ctx.lineTo(obj.width / 2, -obj.height / 2); ctx.lineTo(obj.width / 2, obj.height / 2); ctx.lineTo(-obj.width / 2, obj.height / 2); ctx.closePath(); ctx.stroke(); ctx.restore(); // Restore state for normal drawing behavior } } function updateHandles() { if (selectedObject) { const canvasRect = canvas.getBoundingClientRect(); const cx = selectedObject.x + selectedObject.width / 2; const cy = selectedObject.y + selectedObject.height / 2; const width = selectedObject.width; const height = selectedObject.height; const angle = selectedObject.angle; const angleRad = angle * Math.PI / 180; const handles = [ { id: 'top-left-handle', dx: -width / 2, dy: -height / 2 }, { id: 'top-right-handle', dx: width / 2, dy: -height / 2 }, { id: 'bottom-left-handle', dx: -width / 2, dy: height / 2 }, { id: 'bottom-right-handle', dx: width / 2, dy: height / 2 }, { id: 'middle-left-handle', dx: -width / 2, dy: 0 }, { id: 'middle-right-handle', dx: width / 2, dy: 0 }, { id: 'middle-top-handle', dx: 0, dy: -height / 2 }, { id: 'middle-bottom-handle', dx: 0, dy: height / 2 }, { id: 'rotate-top-left-handle', dx: -width / 2 - 10, dy: -height / 2 - 10 }, { id: 'rotate-top-right-handle', dx: width / 2 + 10, dy: -height / 2 - 10 }, { id: 'rotate-bottom-left-handle', dx: -width / 2 - 10, dy: height / 2 + 10 }, { id: 'rotate-bottom-right-handle', dx: width / 2 + 10, dy: height / 2 + 10 } ]; handles.forEach(handle => { const element = document.getElementById(handle.id); const rotatedX = handle.dx * Math.cos(angleRad) - handle.dy * Math.sin(angleRad); const rotatedY = handle.dx * Math.sin(angleRad) + handle.dy * Math.cos(angleRad); const x = cx + rotatedX; const y = cy + rotatedY; element.style.left = `${x + canvasRect.left}px`; element.style.top = `${y + canvasRect.top}px`; element.style.display = 'block'; }); } } function rotatePoint(x, y, cx, cy, angle) { const rad = angle * Math.PI / 180; const cos = Math.cos(rad); const sin = Math.sin(rad); return { x: (x - cx) * cos - (y - cy) * sin + cx, y: (x - cx) * sin + (y - cy) * cos + cy }; } function unrotatePoint(x, y, cx, cy, angle) { return rotatePoint(x, y, cx, cy, -angle); } function getCanvasMousePosition(event) { const rect = canvas.getBoundingClientRect(); return { x: event.clientX - rect.left, y: event.clientY - rect.top }; } // SELECT OBJECT canvas.addEventListener("mousedown", (event) => { const pos = getCanvasMousePosition(event); const objectsUnderCursor = objects.filter(obj => { const centerX = obj.x + obj.width / 2; const centerY = obj.y + obj.height / 2; // Transform cursor position relative to object's center and rotation const dx = pos.x - centerX; const dy = pos.y - centerY; const angle = -obj.angle * Math.PI / 180; const rotatedX = dx * Math.cos(angle) - dy * Math.sin(angle); const rotatedY = dx * Math.sin(angle) + dy * Math.cos(angle); // Check if the rotated point is within the object's bounds const absWidth = Math.abs(obj.width); const absHeight = Math.abs(obj.height); return Math.abs(rotatedX) <= absWidth / 2 && Math.abs(rotatedY) <= absHeight / 2; }); selectedObject = objectsUnderCursor.reduce((highest, current) => { return current.layer > highest.layer ? current : highest; }, { layer: -999 }); if (selectedObject && selectedObject.layer !== -999) { updateHandles(); offsetX = pos.x - selectedObject.x; offsetY = pos.y - selectedObject.y; isDragging = true; } else { selectedObject = null; // console.log('selectedObject = null'); // Hide handles when no object is selected const handles = document.querySelectorAll('.transform-handle, .rotate-handle'); handles.forEach(handle => { handle.style.display = 'none'; }); } }); canvas.addEventListener("mousemove", (event) => { if (isDragging && selectedObject) { const pos = getCanvasMousePosition(event); selectedObject.x = pos.x - offsetX; selectedObject.y = pos.y - offsetY; updateHandles(); } }); function onHandleMouseDown(event, type) { event.preventDefault(); event.stopPropagation(); if (!selectedObject) return; currentHandle = event.target.id; const pos = getCanvasMousePosition(event); if (currentHandle.startsWith('rotate-')) { isRotating = true; const center = { x: selectedObject.x + selectedObject.width / 2, y: selectedObject.y + selectedObject.height / 2 }; initialAngle = Math.atan2(pos.y - center.y, pos.x - center.x) * 180 / Math.PI - selectedObject.angle; } else { isResizing = true; initialMouseX = pos.x; initialMouseY = pos.y; initialWidth = selectedObject.width; initialHeight = selectedObject.height; initialX = selectedObject.x; initialY = selectedObject.y; } } // RESIZE window.addEventListener('mousemove', (event) => { if (!selectedObject) return; const pos = getCanvasMousePosition(event); const center = { x: selectedObject.x + selectedObject.width / 2, y: selectedObject.y + selectedObject.height / 2 }; if (isResizing) { // Convert mouse coordinates to object's local space const angleRad = -selectedObject.angle * Math.PI / 180; const dx = pos.x - center.x; const dy = pos.y - center.y; // Get rotated mouse position const rotatedX = dx * Math.cos(angleRad) - dy * Math.sin(angleRad); const rotatedY = dx * Math.sin(angleRad) + dy * Math.cos(angleRad); // Get initial rotated position const initialDx = initialMouseX - center.x; const initialDy = initialMouseY - center.y; const initialRotatedX = initialDx * Math.cos(angleRad) - initialDy * Math.sin(angleRad); const initialRotatedY = initialDx * Math.sin(angleRad) + initialDy * Math.cos(angleRad); // Calculate deltas in rotated space const deltaX = rotatedX - initialRotatedX; const deltaY = rotatedY - initialRotatedY; let newWidth = selectedObject.width; let newHeight = selectedObject.height; let newX = selectedObject.x; let newY = selectedObject.y; switch (currentHandle) { case 'bottom-right-handle': newWidth = initialWidth + deltaX * 2; newHeight = initialHeight + deltaY * 2; break; case 'bottom-left-handle': newWidth = initialWidth - deltaX * 2; newHeight = initialHeight + deltaY * 2; break; case 'top-right-handle': newWidth = initialWidth + deltaX * 2; newHeight = initialHeight - deltaY * 2; break; case 'top-left-handle': newWidth = initialWidth - deltaX * 2; newHeight = initialHeight - deltaY * 2; break; case 'middle-right-handle': newWidth = initialWidth + deltaX * 2; break; case 'middle-left-handle': newWidth = initialWidth - deltaX * 2; break; case 'middle-top-handle': newHeight = initialHeight - deltaY * 2; break; case 'middle-bottom-handle': newHeight = initialHeight + deltaY * 2; break; } // Calculate new center position const widthDiff = newWidth - initialWidth; const heightDiff = newHeight - initialHeight; // Update the object's position to maintain its center newX = center.x - newWidth / 2; newY = center.y - newHeight / 2; // Apply the changes selectedObject.width = newWidth; selectedObject.height = newHeight; selectedObject.x = newX; selectedObject.y = newY; } else if (isRotating) { const angle = Math.atan2(pos.y - center.y, pos.x - center.x) * 180 / Math.PI - initialAngle; selectedObject.angle = angle; } updateHandles(); }); window.addEventListener('mouseup', () => { isDragging = false; isResizing = false; isRotating = false; }); const handles = document.querySelectorAll('.transform-handle, .rotate-handle'); handles.forEach(handle => { handle.addEventListener('mousedown', (event) => onHandleMouseDown(event, handle.id === 'rotate-handle' ? 'rotate' : 'resize')); // Initially hide handles handle.style.display = 'none'; }); function editorLoop() { drawObjects(); if (selectedObject) { handles.forEach(handle => handle.style.display = 'block'); updateHandles(); } requestAnimationFrame(editorLoop); } editorLoop(); </script> </body> </html>

What I’ve tried:

Implemented resizing using handles:

I added multiple resize handles around the object.

Each handle adjusts the width and height when dragged.

Handled rotation separately:

Rotation is applied using additional handles positioned around the object.

The angle is updated based on the cursor’s position relative to the object’s center.

Adjusted resizing calculations:

I tried updating width and height based on mouse movement.

However, resizing currently happens from the center instead of the edge being dragged.

Attempted coordinate transformations:

I used trigonometric functions to account for rotation.

The issue persists - handles do not behave as expected when resizing.

Maintained object selection state:

Only the selected object should show resize/rotate handles.

Clicking outside should deselect the object.

Despite these attempts, I am struggling to get the resizing to happen correctly from the dragged edge, rather than resizing the object symmetrically from the center.