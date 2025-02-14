How to transform the canvas objects while keeping opposite side fixed?

So my idea is to make some simple canvas editor.
My current problem is I can’t resize my object properly.
Currently it’s being resized from it’s center and not from the edge I’m dragging.

Here’s what I expect to have:
Animation.gif
My code:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Canvas Object Editor</title>
    <style>
        body { display: flex; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; }
        #canvasContainer {
            position: absolute;
            top: 50%;
            left: 50%;
            transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
        }
        canvas { border: 1px solid black; }

        .transform-handle{
            width: 8px;
            height: 8px;
            background-color: lightblue;
            position: absolute;
            cursor: grab;
            z-index: 1000;
            border: 1px solid #007BFF;
            border-radius: 2px;
            box-shadow: 0 2px 4px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1);
            transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
        }
        .rotate-handle {
            width: 8px;
            height: 8px;
            background-color: rgb(225, 173, 230);
            position: absolute;
            cursor: grab;
            z-index: 1000;
            border: 1px solid #ff00aa;
            border-radius: 8px;
            box-shadow: 0 2px 4px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1);
            transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>

    <div id="canvasContainer">
        <canvas id="editorCanvas" width="800" height="700"></canvas>
    </div>

    <div id="top-left-handle" class="transform-handle"></div>
    <div id="top-right-handle" class="transform-handle"></div>
    <div id="bottom-left-handle" class="transform-handle"></div>
    <div id="bottom-right-handle" class="transform-handle"></div>
    <div id="middle-left-handle" class="transform-handle"></div>
    <div id="middle-right-handle" class="transform-handle"></div>
    <div id="middle-top-handle" class="transform-handle"></div>
    <div id="middle-bottom-handle" class="transform-handle"></div>

    <div id="rotate-top-left-handle" class="rotate-handle"></div>
    <div id="rotate-top-right-handle" class="rotate-handle"></div>
    <div id="rotate-bottom-left-handle" class="rotate-handle"></div>
    <div id="rotate-bottom-right-handle" class="rotate-handle"></div>

    <script>
        const canvas = document.getElementById("editorCanvas");
        const ctx = canvas.getContext("2d");
        const canvasContainer = document.getElementById("canvasContainer");

        let isDragging = false;
        let offsetX, offsetY;
        let isResizing = false;
        let isRotating = false;
        let currentHandle = null;
        let initialMouseX, initialMouseY, initialWidth, initialHeight, initialAngle;

        let objects = [
            { id: 1, name: "Object 1", x: 50, y: 50, width: 100, height: 100, angle: 0, opacity: 1, layer: 0, color: "#FFC080", behaviours: {} },
            { id: 2, name: "Object 2", x: 250, y: 150, width: 80, height: 80, angle: 45, opacity: 1, layer: 1, color: "#FF9900", behaviours: {} },
            { id: 3, name: "Object 3", x: 500, y: 120, width: 50, height: 60, angle: 80, opacity: 1, layer: 2, color: "#FFD700", behaviours: {} }
        ];

        var selectedObject = null;

        function drawObjects() {
            ctx.clearRect(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height);
            objects.sort((a, b) => a.layer - b.layer).forEach(drawObject);
        }

        function drawObject(obj) {
            ctx.save(); // Save the canvas state before any transformations
            
            ctx.globalAlpha = obj.opacity;

            // Move the canvas to the center of the object, then rotate
            ctx.translate(obj.x, obj.y); // Use top-left as the origin, not center
            ctx.translate(obj.width / 2, obj.height / 2); // Shift to the center
            ctx.rotate((obj.angle * Math.PI) / 180); // Apply rotation

            // Now, draw the object centered on the (0, 0) point (its center)
            ctx.fillStyle = obj.color;
            ctx.fillRect(-obj.width / 2, -obj.height / 2, obj.width, obj.height);

            // Draw the center point for reference
            ctx.fillStyle = "black";
            ctx.beginPath();
            ctx.arc(0, 0, 2, 0, 2 * Math.PI);
            ctx.fill();
            
            // Draw the size text
            ctx.fillStyle = "black";
            ctx.font = "12px Arial";
            ctx.textAlign = "center";
            ctx.textBaseline = "middle";
            ctx.fillText(`${Math.round(obj.width)}x${Math.round(obj.height)}`, 0, obj.height / 2 + 15);

            // Restore canvas state after drawing the object
            ctx.restore();

            // Now for the outline, ensure it's drawn at the correct location, accounting for the transformation
            if (obj === selectedObject && isResizing) {
                ctx.save(); // Save the current state

                ctx.translate(obj.x, obj.y);
                ctx.translate(obj.width / 2, obj.height / 2); // Move to center
                ctx.rotate((obj.angle * Math.PI) / 180);

                // Outline of the object (square outline)
                ctx.beginPath();
                ctx.moveTo(-obj.width / 2, -obj.height / 2);
                ctx.lineTo(obj.width / 2, -obj.height / 2);
                ctx.lineTo(obj.width / 2, obj.height / 2);
                ctx.lineTo(-obj.width / 2, obj.height / 2);
                ctx.closePath();
                ctx.stroke();

                ctx.restore(); // Restore state for normal drawing behavior
            }
        }

        function updateHandles() {
            if (selectedObject) {
                const canvasRect = canvas.getBoundingClientRect();
                const cx = selectedObject.x + selectedObject.width / 2;
                const cy = selectedObject.y + selectedObject.height / 2;
                const width = selectedObject.width;
                const height = selectedObject.height;
                const angle = selectedObject.angle;
                const angleRad = angle * Math.PI / 180;

                const handles = [
                    { id: 'top-left-handle', dx: -width / 2, dy: -height / 2 },
                    { id: 'top-right-handle', dx: width / 2, dy: -height / 2 },
                    { id: 'bottom-left-handle', dx: -width / 2, dy: height / 2 },
                    { id: 'bottom-right-handle', dx: width / 2, dy: height / 2 },
                    { id: 'middle-left-handle', dx: -width / 2, dy: 0 },
                    { id: 'middle-right-handle', dx: width / 2, dy: 0 },
                    { id: 'middle-top-handle', dx: 0, dy: -height / 2 },
                    { id: 'middle-bottom-handle', dx: 0, dy: height / 2 },
                    { id: 'rotate-top-left-handle', dx: -width / 2 - 10, dy: -height / 2 - 10 },
                    { id: 'rotate-top-right-handle', dx: width / 2 + 10, dy: -height / 2 - 10 },
                    { id: 'rotate-bottom-left-handle', dx: -width / 2 - 10, dy: height / 2 + 10 },
                    { id: 'rotate-bottom-right-handle', dx: width / 2 + 10, dy: height / 2 + 10 }
                ];

                handles.forEach(handle => {
                    const element = document.getElementById(handle.id);
                    const rotatedX = handle.dx * Math.cos(angleRad) - handle.dy * Math.sin(angleRad);
                    const rotatedY = handle.dx * Math.sin(angleRad) + handle.dy * Math.cos(angleRad);
                    const x = cx + rotatedX;
                    const y = cy + rotatedY;

                    element.style.left = `${x + canvasRect.left}px`;
                    element.style.top = `${y + canvasRect.top}px`;
                    element.style.display = 'block';
                });
            }
        }

        function rotatePoint(x, y, cx, cy, angle) {
            const rad = angle * Math.PI / 180;
            const cos = Math.cos(rad);
            const sin = Math.sin(rad);
            return {
                x: (x - cx) * cos - (y - cy) * sin + cx,
                y: (x - cx) * sin + (y - cy) * cos + cy
            };
        }
        function unrotatePoint(x, y, cx, cy, angle) {
            return rotatePoint(x, y, cx, cy, -angle);
        }

        function getCanvasMousePosition(event) {
            const rect = canvas.getBoundingClientRect();
            return {
                x: event.clientX - rect.left,
                y: event.clientY - rect.top
            };
        }

        // SELECT OBJECT
        canvas.addEventListener("mousedown", (event) => {
            const pos = getCanvasMousePosition(event);
            
            const objectsUnderCursor = objects.filter(obj => {
                const centerX = obj.x + obj.width / 2;
                const centerY = obj.y + obj.height / 2;
                
                // Transform cursor position relative to object's center and rotation
                const dx = pos.x - centerX;
                const dy = pos.y - centerY;
                const angle = -obj.angle * Math.PI / 180;
                
                const rotatedX = dx * Math.cos(angle) - dy * Math.sin(angle);
                const rotatedY = dx * Math.sin(angle) + dy * Math.cos(angle);
                
                // Check if the rotated point is within the object's bounds
                const absWidth = Math.abs(obj.width);
                const absHeight = Math.abs(obj.height);
                return Math.abs(rotatedX) <= absWidth / 2 && Math.abs(rotatedY) <= absHeight / 2;
            });

            selectedObject = objectsUnderCursor.reduce((highest, current) => {
                return current.layer > highest.layer ? current : highest;
            }, { layer: -999 });

            if (selectedObject && selectedObject.layer !== -999) {
                updateHandles();

                offsetX = pos.x - selectedObject.x;
                offsetY = pos.y - selectedObject.y;
                isDragging = true;
            } else {
                selectedObject = null;
                // console.log('selectedObject = null');
                // Hide handles when no object is selected
                const handles = document.querySelectorAll('.transform-handle, .rotate-handle');
                handles.forEach(handle => {
                    handle.style.display = 'none';
                });
            }
        });

        canvas.addEventListener("mousemove", (event) => {
            if (isDragging && selectedObject) {
                const pos = getCanvasMousePosition(event);
                selectedObject.x = pos.x - offsetX;
                selectedObject.y = pos.y - offsetY;
                updateHandles();
            }
        });

        function onHandleMouseDown(event, type) {
            event.preventDefault();
            event.stopPropagation();

            if (!selectedObject) return;

            currentHandle = event.target.id;
            const pos = getCanvasMousePosition(event);

            if (currentHandle.startsWith('rotate-')) {
                isRotating = true;
                const center = {
                    x: selectedObject.x + selectedObject.width / 2,
                    y: selectedObject.y + selectedObject.height / 2
                };
                initialAngle = Math.atan2(pos.y - center.y, pos.x - center.x) * 180 / Math.PI - selectedObject.angle;
            } else {
                isResizing = true;
                initialMouseX = pos.x;
                initialMouseY = pos.y;
                initialWidth = selectedObject.width;
                initialHeight = selectedObject.height;
                initialX = selectedObject.x;
                initialY = selectedObject.y;
            }
        }

        // RESIZE
        window.addEventListener('mousemove', (event) => {
            if (!selectedObject) return;

            const pos = getCanvasMousePosition(event);
            const center = {
                x: selectedObject.x + selectedObject.width / 2,
                y: selectedObject.y + selectedObject.height / 2
            };

            if (isResizing) {
                // Convert mouse coordinates to object's local space
                const angleRad = -selectedObject.angle * Math.PI / 180;
                const dx = pos.x - center.x;
                const dy = pos.y - center.y;
                
                // Get rotated mouse position
                const rotatedX = dx * Math.cos(angleRad) - dy * Math.sin(angleRad);
                const rotatedY = dx * Math.sin(angleRad) + dy * Math.cos(angleRad);

                // Get initial rotated position
                const initialDx = initialMouseX - center.x;
                const initialDy = initialMouseY - center.y;
                const initialRotatedX = initialDx * Math.cos(angleRad) - initialDy * Math.sin(angleRad);
                const initialRotatedY = initialDx * Math.sin(angleRad) + initialDy * Math.cos(angleRad);

                // Calculate deltas in rotated space
                const deltaX = rotatedX - initialRotatedX;
                const deltaY = rotatedY - initialRotatedY;

                let newWidth = selectedObject.width;
                let newHeight = selectedObject.height;
                let newX = selectedObject.x;
                let newY = selectedObject.y;


                switch (currentHandle) {
                    case 'bottom-right-handle':
                        newWidth = initialWidth + deltaX * 2;
                        newHeight = initialHeight + deltaY * 2;
                        break;

                    case 'bottom-left-handle':
                        newWidth = initialWidth - deltaX * 2;
                        newHeight = initialHeight + deltaY * 2;
                        break;

                    case 'top-right-handle':
                        newWidth = initialWidth + deltaX * 2;
                        newHeight = initialHeight - deltaY * 2;
                        break;

                    case 'top-left-handle':
                        newWidth = initialWidth - deltaX * 2;
                        newHeight = initialHeight - deltaY * 2;
                        break;

                    case 'middle-right-handle':
                        newWidth = initialWidth + deltaX * 2;
                        break;

                    case 'middle-left-handle':
                        newWidth = initialWidth - deltaX * 2;
                        break;

                    case 'middle-top-handle':
                        newHeight = initialHeight - deltaY * 2;
                        break;

                    case 'middle-bottom-handle':
                        newHeight = initialHeight + deltaY * 2;
                        break;
                }

                // Calculate new center position
                const widthDiff = newWidth - initialWidth;
                const heightDiff = newHeight - initialHeight;
                
                // Update the object's position to maintain its center
                newX = center.x - newWidth / 2;
                newY = center.y - newHeight / 2;

                // Apply the changes
                selectedObject.width = newWidth;
                selectedObject.height = newHeight;
                selectedObject.x = newX;
                selectedObject.y = newY;

            } else if (isRotating) {
                const angle = Math.atan2(pos.y - center.y, pos.x - center.x) * 180 / Math.PI - initialAngle;
                selectedObject.angle = angle;
            }

            updateHandles();
        });

        window.addEventListener('mouseup', () => {
            isDragging = false;
            isResizing = false;
            isRotating = false;
        });

        const handles = document.querySelectorAll('.transform-handle, .rotate-handle');
        handles.forEach(handle => {
            handle.addEventListener('mousedown', (event) => onHandleMouseDown(event, handle.id === 'rotate-handle' ? 'rotate' : 'resize'));
            // Initially hide handles
            handle.style.display = 'none';
        });

        function editorLoop() {
            drawObjects();
            if (selectedObject) {
                handles.forEach(handle => handle.style.display = 'block');
                updateHandles();
            }
            requestAnimationFrame(editorLoop);
        }

        editorLoop();
    </script>
</body>
</html>

What I’ve tried:
Implemented resizing using handles:
I added multiple resize handles around the object.
Each handle adjusts the width and height when dragged.

Handled rotation separately:
Rotation is applied using additional handles positioned around the object.
The angle is updated based on the cursor’s position relative to the object’s center.

Adjusted resizing calculations:
I tried updating width and height based on mouse movement.
However, resizing currently happens from the center instead of the edge being dragged.

Attempted coordinate transformations:
I used trigonometric functions to account for rotation.
The issue persists - handles do not behave as expected when resizing.

Maintained object selection state:
Only the selected object should show resize/rotate handles.
Clicking outside should deselect the object.

Despite these attempts, I am struggling to get the resizing to happen correctly from the dragged edge, rather than resizing the object symmetrically from the center.