How to track backlinks

Not to mention that if you’ve “created” these links on:

known bad sites (link farms, etc) , they will probably be ignored and discounted.

sites that don’t actually allow backlinking but you did it because ‘some post said to put links on all teh forumz’, probably the links won’t show up because they’ve been correctly marked NOFOLLOW. (Hint: This is what Sitepoint does, too.)

As a general rule of thumb, any link you can “create” is worth about 10% of the effort it took you to create it. Let that sink in when you say you’ve created 200+, how much each of those will have been worth.

It’s supposed to be about links you earn, not create.