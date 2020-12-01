How to track backlinks

I have created 200+ backlinks for my website but not showing back links in Google Search Console
Generally speaking, it takes time for Google to crawl and index links, so they will not show up straight away.
However, you should be very cautious about creating large numbers of links. This may be seen as an attempt to influence search ranking, and result in your site being penalised.
Not to mention that if you’ve “created” these links on:
- known bad sites (link farms, etc) , they will probably be ignored and discounted.
- sites that don’t actually allow backlinking but you did it because ‘some post said to put links on all teh forumz’, probably the links won’t show up because they’ve been correctly marked NOFOLLOW. (Hint: This is what Sitepoint does, too.)
As a general rule of thumb, any link you can “create” is worth about 10% of the effort it took you to create it. Let that sink in when you say you’ve created 200+, how much each of those will have been worth.
It’s supposed to be about links you earn, not create.
Usually, it takes time for Google to index all the backlinks for your website. You can use ahrefs tools to identify all the backlinks to your website.
Yes, it happens because can take quite a while for Google to add links to the search console, so it may just be a matter of time. Also, you can always take help of tools like Ahrefs, SEMRush, or Ubersuggest.
I don’t know how Google handles it now but you used to be able to submit any link for indexing, even if it’s not on your site, if this is still the case try submitting the links to the pages that have your links on them
Also be aware many sites that allow you to post arlicles and links to ‘promote’ your site actually add a nofollow attribute so Google does not index them and penalise them for spamming
“Creating large numbers of links. This may be seen as an attempt to influence search ranking, and result in your site being penalized”
I agree. Yet I could find some new websites linking thousands of domains and getting ranks too. Comparing this with a new website waiting for links to come its way loses the competitive edge. So dilemma arises whether to get links or not. If yes, How many? What number is too many?
How black of a hat do you want to wear?
Google tells you not to participate in link schemes. Does it mean noone does? no. Does it mean google could snap away a site that does’s fabled ‘ranking’ in an instant? sure.
Try Backlink checker or Neil Patel analyzer
