In a webpage there are three clickable elements, all sharing the same class ( .CategoryTreeToggle ).

Clicking on button A shows button B and clicking on button B shows button C.

An HTML example would be any MediaWiki category tree with three or more branches, such as here.

I wish to show all buttons in one action.

document.querySelectorAll('.CategoryTreeToggle').forEach( (element)=>{ window.setInterval( ()=>{ element.click(); }, 1000); });

Will endlessly toggle and untoggle button A so only button A and button B would be shown, but not button C.

How to toggle all associated buttons with JavaScript (how to totally uncollapse a collapsed data tree in JavaScript)?