In a webpage there are three clickable elements, all sharing the same class (
.CategoryTreeToggle).
Clicking on button A shows button B and clicking on button B shows button C.
An HTML example would be any MediaWiki category tree with three or more branches, such as here.
I wish to show all buttons in one action.
document.querySelectorAll('.CategoryTreeToggle').forEach( (element)=>{
window.setInterval( ()=>{
element.click();
}, 1000);
});
Will endlessly toggle and untoggle button A so only button A and button B would be shown, but not button C.
How to toggle all associated buttons with JavaScript (how to totally uncollapse a collapsed data tree in JavaScript)?