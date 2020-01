Hello,

In PhpStorm 2019.2.3 on kubuntu 18 checking for css class definition in *.vue file I need to see only

1st source scss item, but I do not need 2ns definition in generated js.file : https://imgur.com/a/6KGjzxl

To exclude /public/js/app.js file from context help I found and set option in settings : https://imgur.com/a/3yaTky3 ?

But it did not help… How correctly?