Hi there,

I have a quiz/survey software that has an option to save user’s responses if they leave the quiz. This option is a true/false setting in a JSON file.

I have tried to test if it works but starting the quiz and then leaving. Each time I return, it remembers where I left off so I am guessing the true option works.

However, I wondered if there is a way I can see if the local storage is working or not? Maybe by my browser console? If so, what should I be looking for?

Thanks!