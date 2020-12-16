How To Teach Kids Python?

Python is easy to learn both for kids and their parents. Its commands and syntax (rules for how code must be laid out) are significantly easier to dig into compared with other coding languages. That is the main reason, most kids won’t have any difficulty getting started, even with no coding experience.

Another advantage of Python is that it features a great number of libraries which kids can use when they need a particular feature. This makes Python flexible and also allows us to utilize others’ libraries to easily develop some exciting (and fun!) initial projects.

Even if you’re a parent with no coding experience whatsoever, getting kids started studying Python is simple. The best online tutorials for kids would be:

CodeWizardsHQ

Tynker

Codecademy

Udemy

However, avoid dumping young learners into the deep. Here are some topics you’ll want to hold off on at the start: