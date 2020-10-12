How to Sync AOL Mail with Gmail?

You can put a Gmail plug-in into AOL Mail and preview your inbox there, but what about the other direction? No problem. You can switch from AOL Mail to Gmail and take your messages, folders, and contacts with you.Fortunately, it’s easy to copy all your archived and inbox messages into Gmail from AOL Mail. You can also migrate your address

Sync AOL Messages and Contacts Into Gmail

Copy all messages you want to import from your AOL Mail Sent Mail and Spam folders to a folder named AOL Mail Saved Mail or another custom folder. Select the Settings gear in Gmail. Select Settings in the menu that comes up. Select the Accounts and Import tab. Select Import mail and contacts. If you have previously imported mail, select Import from another address. Enter your AOL email address under What account do you want to import from? Select Continue. Enter your AOL Mail password under Enter the password for example@aol.com. Select Continue. Make sure Import contacts and Import mail are selected. Select Start import and select OK when it is complete.

The above mentioned procedure sums up the Sync AOL Mail with Gmail . Now you can easily access, send and receive emails from your AOL Mail in your Gmail Account!