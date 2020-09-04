How to swap objects array index based on property [Edit]

JavaScript
#1

Hello to all community members. I have to deal with new challeng in javascript and i ask help to win.

Description

I have an array of objects containing students. The students have different attend like year 1 and so on until year 4.

var arrayStudents = [
{student_id: "11", student_name: "Messina", student_year_id: "1"},
{student_id: "6", student_name: "Di Ruzza", student_year_id: "1"},
{student_id: "17", student_name: "Simonetti", student_year_id: "1"},
{student_id: "14", student_name: "Ciaglia", student_year_id: "1"},
{student_id: "37", student_name: "Polito", student_year_id: "2"},
{student_id: "31", student_name: "Izzo", student_year_id: "2"},
{student_id: "45", student_name: "Cilia", student_year_id: "3"},
{student_id: "69", student_name: "Kutrolli", student_year_id: "4"},
{student_id: "71", student_name: "Lopez", student_year_id: "4"}
];
//console.log(arrayStudents.length);
//console.log(arrayStudents);

for this example the array contain 9 students: 4 of 1 year, 2 of 2 year, 1 of 3 year and 2 of 4 year.
So arrayT.length = 9

Now with this array a need to create a matrix array: Width = arrayT.lenght, Height 24

let’s create

function createGround(width) {

  var clonearrayStudents = arrayStudents.slice();
// clone are only my test i can not, but want to do
     var result = [];
       for (var i = 0; i < width; i++) {
           result[i] = clonearrayStudents
       }
     return result;
  }
var groundx = createGround(24);

Well done! Now i have 2D array.

  • reasoning
    Here i need to del with this delicious data for a destination goal.
    for now i have matrix array (2D) lenght 24 and width 9.
  • But any width on the matrix is the same. that is, it contains the same arry for each index. So now I need to shuffle each array by index.

For this we use the Fisher and Yates algorithm. So

shuffleBlock(groundx);

function shuffleBlock (ground){
  for (var y = 0; y < ground.length; y++){
  
    console.log(y);
    var cube = shufflex(ground[y]);
    var content =[];

    for(var j = 0; j < cube.length; j++) {
        console.log("cube[" + y + "][" + j + "] = "+ typeof cube[j] + JSON.stringify(cube[j]));
        content.push(cube[j]);
    }
    console.log('----------------');
   console.log(content);

}

//console.log(ground);

// Fisher and Yates algorithm
function shufflex(array) {
   var tmp, current, top = array.length;
   if (top)
   while (--top) {
   current = Math.floor(Math.random() * (top + 1));
   tmp = array[current];
   array[current] = array[top];
   array[top] = tmp;
                  }
   return array;
 }

Very nice output: Thank you Fisher and Yates algorithm!

  • reasoning
    At this step i heve what i desired, but come up a Problem where i hask to help from some expert.

The problem
look at console output of index 0 of the matrix array:

0 
cube[0][0] = object{"student_id":"71","student_name":"Lopez Mariangela","student_year_id":"4"} 
cube[0][1] = object{"student_id":"6","student_name":"Di Ruzza Alberto","student_year_id":"1"} 
cube[0][2] = object{"student_id":"17","student_name":"Simonetti Stefania","student_year_id":"1"} 
cube[0][3] = object{"student_id":"37","student_name":"Polito Eleonora","student_year_id":"2"} 
cube[0][4] = object{"student_id":"31","student_name":"Izzo Antonella","student_year_id":"2"} 
cube[0][5] = object{"student_id":"11","student_name":"Messina Emanuele","student_year_id":"1"} 
cube[0][6] = object{"student_id":"45","student_name":"Cilia Francesco","student_year_id":"3"}
cube[0][7] = object{"student_id":"69","student_name":"Kutrolli Eriselda","student_year_id":"4"} 
cube[0][8] = object{"student_id":"14","student_name":"Ciaglia Simone","student_year_id":"1"}

For my my project it is important that first year students are not consequent (like position [0][1] and [0][2]) and if they are, it is necessary to exchange positions with another index where the student_year_id property is greater than one like below

cube[0][0] = object{"student_id":"71","student_name":"Lopez Mariangela","student_year_id":"4"} 
cube[0][1] = object{"student_id":"6","student_name":"Di Ruzza Alberto","student_year_id":"1"} 
cube[0][3] = object{"student_id":"37","student_name":"Polito Eleonora","student_year_id":"2"} 
cube[0][2] = object{"student_id":"17","student_name":"Simonetti Stefania","student_year_id":"1"} 
cube[0][4] = object{"student_id":"31","student_name":"Izzo Antonella","student_year_id":"2"} 
cube[0][6] = object{"student_id":"45","student_name":"Cilia Francesco","student_year_id":"3"}
cube[0][5] = object{"student_id":"11","student_name":"Messina Emanuele","student_year_id":"1"} 
cube[0][7] = object{"student_id":"69","student_name":"Kutrolli Eriselda","student_year_id":"4"} 
cube[0][8] = object{"student_id":"14","student_name":"Ciaglia Simone","student_year_id":"1"}

HELP

i need to create a function with a loop inside for any index of the array and if find conseguent property move change position to reflect my needed.

So please help me to find the right path

Working Demo

Thank you in advance

#2

Confusing from the off this.

First of all you have a height argument, that you never actually use.

Second you are passing in the arrayT.length. Why not just pass in the array, as you need to make a clone of it anyway

Essentially your code, with some name changes

const students = [
  {student_id: "11", student_name: "Messina", student_year_id: "1"},
  {student_id: "6", student_name: "Di Ruzza", student_year_id: "1"},
  {student_id: "17", student_name: "Simonetti", student_year_id: "1"},
  {student_id: "14", student_name: "Ciaglia", student_year_id: "1"},
  {student_id: "37", student_name: "Polito", student_year_id: "2"},
  {student_id: "31", student_name: "Izzo", student_year_id: "2"},
  {student_id: "45", student_name: "Cilia", student_year_id: "3"},
  {student_id: "69", student_name: "Kutrolli", student_year_id: "4"},
  {student_id: "71", student_name: "Lopez", student_year_id: "4"}
];


function createGround(width, height) {
  // height is not used in the function so why bother?
  var cloneSheeps = students.slice(); // cloneSheeps is a confusing name
  var result = [];

  for (var i = 0; i < width; i++) {
    result[i] = []; // this is unecessary as cloneSheeps is assigned below
    result[i] = cloneSheeps
  }
  return result;
}
var groundx = createGround(24, students.length);
// Output is an array with a length of 24. Each index has a reference to the same cloneSheeps array, yes?
// So should you do groundx[0].push({student_id: "79", student_name: "Bob", student_year_id: "2"})
// groundx[1], groundx[2] etc will all now have 79, Bob, Year 2

In a more modern way

function createGround(students, height) {
  const cloneStudents = Array.from(students) // clone of students array

  // use ...spread on a new Array(given size) to make an empty iterable array
  // then use map to create a new array
  return [...Array(height)].map(i => cloneStudents)
}

Is this what you want to achieve?
Have you used console.dir to check this delicious data. console.dir(groundx)?

A bit confusing, for me anyway.

I maybe getting the wrong end of the stick but couldn’t you do something like this

function shuffleStudents (students, height) {
  return [...Array(height)].map(i => shuffle(students))
}

The ‘shuffle’ callback being a function that returns a shuffled array.

1 Like
#3

thank you for replay.
you wrote:
Confusing from the off this.
yes i know…

R - First of all you have a height argument, that you never actually use.
i have commented that higth are = i.

i don’t use in the example because the lenght of array are = var i in the loop.
So it is only an aesthetic problem.

Yours snippet are surely modern but the output is bad.

The problem was also not centered.
As the title of the topic states: how to swap …
so the problem are not modernize or aestetical, but how to swap object in array if there 2 conseguent student_year_id = 1.
OK?

var studentsArray = [
{student_id: "11", student_name: "Messina", student_year_id: "1"},
{student_id: "6", student_name: "Di Ruzza", student_year_id: "1"},
{student_id: "17", student_name: "Simonetti", student_year_id: "1"},
{student_id: "14", student_name: "Ciaglia", student_year_id: "1"},
{student_id: "37", student_name: "Polito", student_year_id: "2"},
{student_id: "31", student_name: "Izzo", student_year_id: "2"},
{student_id: "45", student_name: "Cilia", student_year_id: "3"},
{student_id: "69", student_name: "Kutrolli", student_year_id: "4"},
{student_id: "71", student_name: "Lopez", student_year_id: "4"}
];

i would like obtain follow
var desredStudentsArrayAfterLogicNeedToCreate = [
{"student_id":"71","student_name":"Lopez Mariangela","student_year_id":"4"} ,
{"student_id":"6","student_name":"Di Ruzza Alberto","student_year_id":"1"} ,
{"student_id":"37","student_name":"Polito Eleonora","student_year_id":"2"} ,
{"student_id":"17","student_name":"Simonetti Stefania","student_year_id":"1"} ,
{"student_id":"31","student_name":"Izzo Antonella","student_year_id":"2"} ,
{"student_id":"45","student_name":"Cilia Francesco","student_year_id":"3"},
{"student_id":"11","student_name":"Messina Emanuele","student_year_id":"1"} ,
{"student_id":"69","student_name":"Kutrolli Eriselda","student_year_id":"4"} ,
{"student_id":"14","student_name":"Ciaglia Simone","student_year_id":"1"}
];
// look property "student_year_id" no year 1 is ner to another 1

Hope more clear that before
Thank You

#4

then why would you compare it to width?

Anyway. Let’s… boil it down to your question.

“How to swap if two students are both year 1”

There’s an underlying mathematical principle that you have to check first:
Are there enough non-first-year students that you CAN arrange them in such a way?

For example, take your 9 student array. If there are more than 5 year 1 students, it is mathematically impossible to place them such that no two first year students are adjacent members of the array. (It’s probably easier to check if the number of NON first-years is greater-or-equal to half the size of the array rounded down.)

Consider an array of width 4:
[X,X,X,X]
If I tell you 3 of the students are 1st year students, there is no possible way you can arrange them such that the condition holds true.

1 Like
#5

sundsx you have edited your initial post, which isn’t helpful.

If you want to make amends it is better to make a new post.

Unless I am missing something, it is exactly the same as your output

const students = [
  {student_id: "11", student_name: "Messina", student_year_id: "1"},
  {student_id: "6", student_name: "Di Ruzza", student_year_id: "1"},
  {student_id: "17", student_name: "Simonetti", student_year_id: "1"},
  {student_id: "14", student_name: "Ciaglia", student_year_id: "1"},
  {student_id: "37", student_name: "Polito", student_year_id: "2"},
  {student_id: "31", student_name: "Izzo", student_year_id: "2"},
  {student_id: "45", student_name: "Cilia", student_year_id: "3"},
  {student_id: "69", student_name: "Kutrolli", student_year_id: "4"},
  {student_id: "71", student_name: "Lopez", student_year_id: "4"}
];

// your function
function createGround(width, height) {
//height here == i
  var cloneSheeps = students.slice();
     var result = [];
       for (var i = 0; i < width; i++) {
         result[i] = [];
         result[i] = cloneSheeps
       }
     return result;
  }

// my function
function createGround2(students, height) {
  const cloneStudents = Array.from(students) // clone of students array

  return [...Array(height)].map(i => cloneStudents)
}

var groundx = createGround(24, students.length);
// same outputs
console.dir(groundx)
console.dir(createGround2(students, 24))

so the problem are not modernize or aestetical, but how to swap object in array if there 2 conseguent

A fair point (I could have left it as a for loop), but there were issues with your code regardless, and those issues have the potential to have a knock on effect with the rest of your code — Broken window theory comes to mind

#6

Tham you for answer

  • then why would you compare it to width?
    it’s not the focus, but for sake of dimostration:
function createGround(width, height) {
  console.log(height);
  var result = [];
     for (var i = 0; i < width; i++) {
       //  result[i] = [];
    //      shufflex(arrayT);
    //   result[i] = shufflex(arrayT);
       result[i] = getTiros(arrayT, height)
    //result[i]=shuffle3(arrayT);
         }
    return result;
  }
  
  function getTiros(arr, num) {
         var shuffled = arr.sort(() => 0.5 - Math.random());
         // const shuffled = shufflex(arr);
         // console.log("_----__");
         //  console.log(shuffled);
        // return shuffled.slice(1, num + 1);
  return shuffled;
            
}
  
var ground = createGround(24, arrayT.length);
console.log("ground"); 
console.log(ground);

The Outpu will be an array with lenght = 24, and in on any index a sub array with lenght 9 (students).

Schermata 2020-09-04 alle 21.57.22
Schermata 2020-09-04 alle 21.57.22737×554 39.2 KB

Q - There’s an underlying mathematical principle that you have to check first:
Are there enough non-first-year students that you CAN arrange them in such a way?

Of course.

Q For example, take your 9 student array. If there are more than 5 year 1 students, it is mathematically impossible to place them such that no two first year students are adjacent members of the array.

  • I agree but it won’t happen. At first if need to cover 9 position, surely at least 4 will be added.
    Q - (It’s probably easier to check if the number of NON first-years is greater-or-equal to half the size of the array rounded down.)

it’s easy on the examle: 4 = 1 . SUM of others = 5. We can proceed

So, once the math is avoided, how to proceed with the swap?

Thank You

#7

Thank You for replay
Yes this snippet work like mine: same output.
I tried fir example and output was Array length 24, and for any index a subarray length 24 with sub sub array lenght 9.

But now it is correct, modern and elegant. Even if it doesn’t solve the question.
Thank you

#8

You cannot guarantee this while using Fisher-Yates to shuffle the data.

If you’ve got 6 1st year students, and 210 2nd-through-4th year students, it is still possible to generate an array of 6 1st years and 3 others. (It’s unlikely in such a situation, but it’s still possible.)
And if it occurs, and your code is looking for a state in which you’ve solved this problem, your code will go into an infinite loop. So you should take it a bit more seriously than saying “it won’t happen”.