How to swap objects array index based on property [Edit]

I am seriously! the code offered is for testing and trying to solve an unwanted eventuality. Not for production
Fisher-Yates change index of array. I use this algoritm for shuffle the chunks of array…
Also, infinite loop for now can’t happen. The loop is base on array length not while.
So thank You for advice
We can chart out an approximation of what the program needs to do, and try to come up with some code that achieves the same thing.
Here’s what we need to care about when looping through each student in the array:
- Student 71, not a first year student so continue on
- Student 6, a first year student, and next one (student 17) is a first year student. Find the next non first-year student (student 37) and swap with student 17.
- Student 37, not a first year student so continue on
- Student 17, a first year student and the next one (student 31) is not a first year, so continue on
- Student 31, not a first year so continue on
- Student 11, a first year student, and the next one (student 45) is not a first year so continue on
- Student 45, not a first year student so continue on
- Student 69, not a first year student so continue on
- Student 14, a first year student and there is no next one so continue on
We now want to translate that logic into suitable looping code.
- Use forEach to loop through each item in the array
- If it’s not a year one student, return and process the next one
- if we are on the last item of the array, return and process the next one
- if the next item is not a year one student, return and process the next one
- search after the next one for someone that’s not a first year
- swap next item with the searched one
And that seems to fit all of the criteria that we need for the example that you provided.
More will be needed of course. For example, trouble happens when lots of first year students start of clumped together near the end of the array. And if the total number of first year students exceeds the total of all the others, then it’s not going to be possible to avoid clumping some first years together. But dealing with that kind of thing can come later when further testing shows the need for such concerns.
Oh, and turning that into computer code could look something like this:
students.forEach(function separateFirstYears(student, index, students) {
if (!isFirstYearStudent(student)) {
return;
}
if (isLastArrayItem(students, index)) {
return;
}
if (!isFirstYearStudent(student[index + 1])) {
return;
}
const nonFirstYearIndex = findNonFirstYearIndexAfter(students, index);
swap(students, index, nonFirstYearIndex);
});
The rest is just implementing the details of those functions, and you’re left with easy to understand code that easily achieves the task.
Sorry to be that guy again, picking up on details — I had to check this.
Array.sort sorts the array in place, and does not return a copy MDN - Array.prototype.sort()
So for example
function getTiros(arr) {
var shuffled = arr.sort(() => 0.5 - Math.random());
return shuffled;
}
var myArray = [1,2,3,4,5]
var myShuffled = getTiros(myArray)
// myArray has been changed
console.log(myArray) // random array e.g. [5,3,4,1,2]
If you don’t want to mutate the original array, then this might be an alternative
function getTiros(arr) {
return Array.from(arr).sort(() => 0.5 - Math.random());
}
Thank You @Paul_Wilkins for replay with delicious reasoning.
Sure something unwanted can happen. Obviously, all the ways must be tried and assessed the chances of success and eventually modify all the logic to obtain it. Then after if it’s worth it we proceed. It is important to experiment
thank you @rpg_digital for replay.
It is very important to be attentive to details.
in truth I have not yet decided on the final strategy. For example whether or not I want to change the initial array, or whether to use a randomization system or another. First I have to find, if there is, the solution for swapping index of arrays, then optimize all the code
thank you @Paul_Wilkins, interesting approach. I will try to implement the code and inform you about the results.
Good one, give it a go. I have a JSFiddle example with working code put aside, but as you’re well aware it’s important that you give it a go yourself.
By breaking the task down into separate functions, helps to ensure that each one is easy complete.
coughwhatiftheresnonextone.
[1,2,3,3,4,1,1,1,1]
Again. and again, the statement is made… you cannot… ignore… the mathematical… possibility/probability.
The only thing required for this logic path to fall down is two 1st year students at the end of an array.
My recommendation would be:
Randomize the first years as their own set of data.
Randomize the rest of the years as their own set of data.
Evenly distribute the first years throughout the set of the other-years.
or, if you want, choose N indexes I from the range of numbers 1…X/2, where N is the number of first years, and X is the number of students in total
If the range is exhausted, your condition is impossible;
else, insert a first year at each chosen I*2.
thank you @m_hutley, this was the first path i followed. This logic remain, for me, the last beach. But i want to try diffrent approach ,reasoning with community members.
For your info the array come from manual choice. The mathematical problem is averted. However, the statistical probability persists that two first years may be consequent. The goal is to assign these students in different sections and in this specific case 3 sections. So the array [i] [ long 9, after shuffled, will be in 3 different chunk. The main problem is that there cannot be two first year students in the same chunk.
graphics block attached!
This is a DIFFERENT PROBLEM than the one you originally describe.
Let me try asking you a question, so I can try and understand your logic. Why did you separate out the fourthYear in your final destination? Can the final chunks only have at most 2 people in them?
Does this accurately describe your requirements:
You must assign all students to groups.
There can be many groups.
Every group may have at most 2 people in it.
Every first year must be paired with a non-firstyear.
Thank you for quickly replay @m_hutley
Switching logic i got my first success.
Maybe for now it is not elegant and modern, but work!
function myFunction() {
var primoAnnoArr = [];
// primo = first
var altroAnnoArr = [];
//altro = other
var arrayT = [
{ student_id: "11", student_name: "Emanuele", student_year_id: "1" },
{ student_id: "6", student_name: "Alberto", student_year_id: "1" },
{ student_id: "14", student_name: "Simone", student_year_id: "1" },
{ student_id: "17", student_name: "Stefania", student_year_id: "1" },
{ student_id: "37", student_name: "Eleonora", student_year_id: "2" },
{ student_id: "31", student_name: "Antonella", student_year_id: "2" },
{ student_id: "45", student_name: "Francesco", student_year_id: "3" },
{ student_id: "69", student_name: "Eriselda", student_year_id: "4" },
{ student_id: "71", student_name: "Mariangela", student_year_id: "4" },
];
console.log(arrayT);
for( var i = 0; i < arrayT.length; i++){
if(arrayT[i].student_year_id =="1")
{
primoAnnoArr.push(arrayT[i]);
}else
{ altroAnnoArr.push(arrayT[i])}
}
function getTiros(arr) {
var shuffled = arr.sort(() => 0.5 - Math.random());
return shuffled;
}
// Fisher and Yates algorithm
function shuffle(array) {
var tmp, current, top = array.length;
if (top)
while (--top) {
current = Math.floor(Math.random() * (top + 1));
tmp = array[current];
array[current] = array[top];
array[top] = tmp;
}
return array;
}
console.log(shuffle(primoAnnoArr));
// testing two different shuffle algo
console.log(getTiros(altroAnnoArr));
// testing two different shuffle algo
ground = [];
if (primoAnnoArr.length > altroAnnoArr.length) {
console.log("primianni");
for (let index = 0; index < primoAnnoArr.length; index++) {
const element = primoAnnoArr[index];
const element2 = altroAnnoArr[index];
if (element | element2) {
ground.push(element);
ground.push(element2)
}
console.log(element);
console.log(element2);
}
}else {
console.log("altrianni");
for (let index = 0; index < altroAnnoArr.length; index++) {
const element = altroAnnoArr[index];
const element2 = primoAnnoArr[index];
if (element != undefined) {
ground.push(element);
}
if (element2 != undefined) {
ground.push(element2)
}
console.log(element);
console.log(element2);
}
}
console.log("ground");
console.log(ground);
var arrayTc1=[];
var arrayTc2=[];
var arrayTcEmo=[];
for (var x =0; x < ground.length; x++){
// console.log("cube[" + x + "][" + x + "] = " + cube[x]);
if(x == 4 ){
arrayTc1.push(ground[0],ground[1],ground[2],ground[3]);
}
if(x == 8 ){
arrayTc2.push(ground[4],ground[5],ground[6],ground[7]);
arrayTcEmo.push(ground[8]);
}
}
console.log(arrayTcEmo);
console.log(arrayTc1);
console.log(arrayTc2);
}
myFunction();
For clarification:
imagine 3 rooms, where 2 of them need 2 student inside at morning and 2 two at evening.
Remaining one need only 1 in the morning. <- answer
I understand now this very interesting question. Actually no. There can be even more studenyi depending on the number of students assigned at the beginning. However, the last one in the figure houses only one as it is less important than the first two. Therefore, the first two most important classes cannot have two first year students for reasons of experience…
Based on the new information, I would separate out the first years, then pair them up with non-first years. It’s a simple solution that seems to meet all of the criteria.
Thank you! i Do that
