How to swap objects array index based on property [Edit]

Thank you for quickly replay @m_hutley
Switching logic i got my first success.
Maybe for now it is not elegant and modern, but work!
function myFunction() {
var primoAnnoArr = [];
// primo = first
var altroAnnoArr = [];
//altro = other
var arrayT = [
{ student_id: "11", student_name: "Emanuele", student_year_id: "1" },
{ student_id: "6", student_name: "Alberto", student_year_id: "1" },
{ student_id: "14", student_name: "Simone", student_year_id: "1" },
{ student_id: "17", student_name: "Stefania", student_year_id: "1" },
{ student_id: "37", student_name: "Eleonora", student_year_id: "2" },
{ student_id: "31", student_name: "Antonella", student_year_id: "2" },
{ student_id: "45", student_name: "Francesco", student_year_id: "3" },
{ student_id: "69", student_name: "Eriselda", student_year_id: "4" },
{ student_id: "71", student_name: "Mariangela", student_year_id: "4" },
];
console.log(arrayT);
for( var i = 0; i < arrayT.length; i++){
if(arrayT[i].student_year_id =="1")
{
primoAnnoArr.push(arrayT[i]);
}else
{ altroAnnoArr.push(arrayT[i])}
}
function getTiros(arr) {
var shuffled = arr.sort(() => 0.5 - Math.random());
return shuffled;
}
// Fisher and Yates algorithm
function shuffle(array) {
var tmp, current, top = array.length;
if (top)
while (--top) {
current = Math.floor(Math.random() * (top + 1));
tmp = array[current];
array[current] = array[top];
array[top] = tmp;
}
return array;
}
console.log(shuffle(primoAnnoArr));
// testing two different shuffle algo
console.log(getTiros(altroAnnoArr));
// testing two different shuffle algo
ground = [];
if (primoAnnoArr.length > altroAnnoArr.length) {
console.log("primianni");
for (let index = 0; index < primoAnnoArr.length; index++) {
const element = primoAnnoArr[index];
const element2 = altroAnnoArr[index];
if (element | element2) {
ground.push(element);
ground.push(element2)
}
console.log(element);
console.log(element2);
}
}else {
console.log("altrianni");
for (let index = 0; index < altroAnnoArr.length; index++) {
const element = altroAnnoArr[index];
const element2 = primoAnnoArr[index];
if (element != undefined) {
ground.push(element);
}
if (element2 != undefined) {
ground.push(element2)
}
console.log(element);
console.log(element2);
}
}
console.log("ground");
console.log(ground);
var arrayTc1=[];
var arrayTc2=[];
var arrayTcEmo=[];
for (var x =0; x < ground.length; x++){
// console.log("cube[" + x + "][" + x + "] = " + cube[x]);
if(x == 4 ){
arrayTc1.push(ground[0],ground[1],ground[2],ground[3]);
}
if(x == 8 ){
arrayTc2.push(ground[4],ground[5],ground[6],ground[7]);
arrayTcEmo.push(ground[8]);
}
}
console.log(arrayTcEmo);
console.log(arrayTc1);
console.log(arrayTc2);
}
myFunction();