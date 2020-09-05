How to swap objects array index based on property [Edit]

sundsx: sundsx: For my my project it is important that first year students are not consequent (like position [0][1] and [0][2]) and if they are, it is necessary to exchange positions with another index where the student_year_id property is greater than one like below

We can chart out an approximation of what the program needs to do, and try to come up with some code that achieves the same thing.

Here’s what we need to care about when looping through each student in the array:

Student 71, not a first year student so continue on

Student 6, a first year student, and next one (student 17) is a first year student. Find the next non first-year student (student 37) and swap with student 17.

Student 37, not a first year student so continue on

Student 17, a first year student and the next one (student 31) is not a first year, so continue on

Student 31, not a first year so continue on

Student 11, a first year student, and the next one (student 45) is not a first year so continue on

Student 45, not a first year student so continue on

Student 69, not a first year student so continue on

Student 14, a first year student and there is no next one so continue on

We now want to translate that logic into suitable looping code.

Use forEach to loop through each item in the array

If it’s not a year one student, return and process the next one

if we are on the last item of the array, return and process the next one

if the next item is not a year one student, return and process the next one

search after the next one for someone that’s not a first year

swap next item with the searched one

And that seems to fit all of the criteria that we need for the example that you provided.

More will be needed of course. For example, trouble happens when lots of first year students start of clumped together near the end of the array. And if the total number of first year students exceeds the total of all the others, then it’s not going to be possible to avoid clumping some first years together. But dealing with that kind of thing can come later when further testing shows the need for such concerns.