How to swap objects array index based on property [Edit]

Tham you for answer
- then why would you compare it to width?
it’s not the focus, but for sake of dimostration:
function createGround(width, height) {
console.log(height);
var result = [];
for (var i = 0; i < width; i++) {
// result[i] = [];
// shufflex(arrayT);
// result[i] = shufflex(arrayT);
result[i] = getTiros(arrayT, height)
//result[i]=shuffle3(arrayT);
}
return result;
}
function getTiros(arr, num) {
var shuffled = arr.sort(() => 0.5 - Math.random());
// const shuffled = shufflex(arr);
// console.log("_----__");
// console.log(shuffled);
// return shuffled.slice(1, num + 1);
return shuffled;
}
var ground = createGround(24, arrayT.length);
console.log("ground");
console.log(ground);
The Outpu will be an array with lenght = 24, and in on any index a sub array with lenght 9 (students).
Q - There’s an underlying mathematical principle that you have to check first:
Are there enough non-first-year students that you CAN arrange them in such a way?
Of course.
Q For example, take your 9 student array. If there are more than 5 year 1 students, it is mathematically impossible to place them such that no two first year students are adjacent members of the array.
- I agree but it won’t happen. At first if need to cover 9 position, surely at least 4 will be added.
Q - (It’s probably easier to check if the number of NON first-years is greater-or-equal to half the size of the array rounded down.)
it’s easy on the examle: 4 = 1 . SUM of others = 5. We can proceed
So, once the math is avoided, how to proceed with the swap?
Thank You