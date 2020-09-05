How to swap objects array index based on property [Edit]

thank you for replay.

you wrote:

Confusing from the off this.

yes i know…

R - First of all you have a height argument, that you never actually use.

i have commented that higth are = i.

i don’t use in the example because the lenght of array are = var i in the loop.

So it is only an aesthetic problem.

Yours snippet are surely modern but the output is bad.

The problem was also not centered.

As the title of the topic states: how to swap …

so the problem are not modernize or aestetical, but how to swap object in array if there 2 conseguent student_year_id = 1.

OK?

var studentsArray = [ {student_id: "11", student_name: "Messina", student_year_id: "1"}, {student_id: "6", student_name: "Di Ruzza", student_year_id: "1"}, {student_id: "17", student_name: "Simonetti", student_year_id: "1"}, {student_id: "14", student_name: "Ciaglia", student_year_id: "1"}, {student_id: "37", student_name: "Polito", student_year_id: "2"}, {student_id: "31", student_name: "Izzo", student_year_id: "2"}, {student_id: "45", student_name: "Cilia", student_year_id: "3"}, {student_id: "69", student_name: "Kutrolli", student_year_id: "4"}, {student_id: "71", student_name: "Lopez", student_year_id: "4"} ]; i would like obtain follow var desredStudentsArrayAfterLogicNeedToCreate = [ {"student_id":"71","student_name":"Lopez Mariangela","student_year_id":"4"} , {"student_id":"6","student_name":"Di Ruzza Alberto","student_year_id":"1"} , {"student_id":"37","student_name":"Polito Eleonora","student_year_id":"2"} , {"student_id":"17","student_name":"Simonetti Stefania","student_year_id":"1"} , {"student_id":"31","student_name":"Izzo Antonella","student_year_id":"2"} , {"student_id":"45","student_name":"Cilia Francesco","student_year_id":"3"}, {"student_id":"11","student_name":"Messina Emanuele","student_year_id":"1"} , {"student_id":"69","student_name":"Kutrolli Eriselda","student_year_id":"4"} , {"student_id":"14","student_name":"Ciaglia Simone","student_year_id":"1"} ]; // look property "student_year_id" no year 1 is ner to another 1

Hope more clear that before

Thank You