How to submit a GET value to Php that has & characters in it

Hello All,
How can we submit a GET Value to Php that has special characters such as & in it?
So as you know a GET uses the character & and ? to separate each item of the GET value.
How can we then submit a GET value that has these special characters in it while having multiple values with the values of course separated with ? and & ?
FYI, we offer a non-profit search engine and the queries with these special characters are breaking apart when ? and & are included in them, such as:
b&b london uk
Thanks
Dean