How to submit a GET value to Php that has & characters in it

PHP
#1

Hello All,

How can we submit a GET Value to Php that has special characters such as & in it?
So as you know a GET uses the character & and ? to separate each item of the GET value.
How can we then submit a GET value that has these special characters in it while having multiple values with the values of course separated with ? and & ?

FYI, we offer a non-profit search engine and the queries with these special characters are breaking apart when ? and & are included in them, such as:
b&b london uk

Thanks
Dean

#2

You could try replace the eventual special GET characters with their UTF numbers in the URL, like:

When included in serch terms:
%26 for &
%3F for ?
%3D for =

#3

Thanks for that intel.
So if you have a search string such as:

b & b London that is near Kingscross for ? calls me not jim & bob

how would you replace the ? and & with replacement chars?

Thanks

#4

You should probably use urlencode or rawurlencode

2 Likes
#5

Yeah, What @Gandalf said.

Example:

echo urlencode("https://geeksforgeeks.org?b&b london uk");

#6

Gandalf, Thanks. That solved the problem :slight_smile:
You know what it is interesting is that after you URLencode a string in the URL, when Php reads it via GET it reads it without the encoding! So you have to encode it on each append into GET

#7

Technically speaking PHP decodes the GET parameters, making it possible to pass “reserved” characters (like & and #) through GET parameters in the first place :slight_smile: