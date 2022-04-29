How to structure my SQL Query for showing unique data and combining with only showing the most current date

I am a pretty novice coder/scripter, and have primarily studied creating MySQL scripts.

I am now needing to create a script for executing on MS SQL Server.

There are 4 columns in a table (MasterAlert) which I need to reference for extracting my required data:

Id

AlertTypeId

C_Date

EffectiveDate

I want to create a script that will output each unique AlertTypeId associated with an Id. I want it to display only the most recent C_Date associated with the AlertTypeId, however only if EffectiveDate is less than today’s date.

I’m not quite certain how to structure the logic for this in a SQL statement.

I was thinking I could use Distinct to help give me my unique values, however I don’t know how to tie that into only showing the most current value.

Could someone please help point me in the right direction? Please let me know if you need me to elaborate on any of the above.