How to store DOM elements inside localStorage?

Well you wouldn’t stringify the elements themselves. You would need to store the attributes and type of element into something like an array or JavaScript object that you can then stringify. When reading it back out, you would read the string and rebuild the element using createElement etc.

Now you could use JSON for this or you could come up with your own “serialization scheme” to represent elements you want to save to and from, but ultimately it has to be a string and then you use that string to rebuild the object… probably manually.

Another idea would be to use something like a string <div attr='whatever'></div> and store that, then on the retrieval, dump that to an element’s .innerHTML property. Of course you have to then make sure never to allow the user the option to build their own elements and have it inserted into the page as it might pose a security risk.

But I hope you get the idea.