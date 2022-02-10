How to store data?

I added parent_product_id to productAttributes table and parent_product_id has the same value of product_id and the problem is that I can’t store the value of parent_product_id so please how to do that and thank you very much .(laravel and vuejs)

and I tried that in productAttribute.vue:

props: ['productid'], data() { return { parent_product_id: '', currentAttributeId: '', currentValue: '', currentQty: '', currentPrice: '', } }, addProductAttribute() { if ... else { let _this = this; let data = { parent_product_id: this.ParentProductId, attribute_id: this.currentAttributeId, value: this.currentValue, quantity: this.currentQty, price: this.currentPrice, product_id: this.productid, }; axios.post('/admin/products/attributes/add', { data: data })

so how to save this value

product.php:

public function attributes() { return $this->hasMany(ProductAttribute::class, 'parent_product_id'); }

productAttribute.php:

protected $fillable = ['parent_product_id','attribute_id', 'product_id', 'value', 'quantity', 'price']; public function product() { return $this->belongsTo(Product::class); }

productattributeController:

public function productAttributes(Request $request) { $product = Product::findOrFail($request->id); return response()->json($product->attributes); } public function addAttribute(Request $request) { $productAttribute = ProductAttribute::create($request->data); if ($productAttribute) { return response()->json(['message' => 'Product attribute added successfully.']); } else { return response()->json(['message' => 'Something went wrong while submitting product attribute.']); } }

ProductAttribute.vue: