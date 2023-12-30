I have a CSS file of about 1KB which I want to put on a cloud storage and access from a JavaScript file.

cssElement.setAttribute("href", "CLOUD_STORAGE_FILE_URL_COMES_HERE");

I have registered to Microsoft Azure cloud storage services and quickly got lost from the complex plethora of virtualization services which are 100% irrelevant for me because I am not a professional server administrator and all I want to do there is just to store a store a CSS file there to access it from my JavaScript file.

How to store a CSS/JS asset files on a cloud which is not a website hosting per se (Azure Storage in my case)?