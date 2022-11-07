Hello & TIA :
vanilla javascript
I have a <p> that insists on being draggable .
How to stop Draggable from happening ?
p contenteditable =“true” class=“p1” style=" border-color: green; position: absolute; height: 100px; bottom: 0px; display: block; " >Notes:
The element just before it is a <table> , but it is not draggable .
The elements that ‘are draggable’ are at the very top of page .
Namely a bunch of these:
div class=“item” class=“one” style=" position: absolute; left: 0px; top: 0; background-color: #F50000;" >1
You can view page here: https://vmars.us/Guitar/Guitar-7x2-Circles-DragDrop-1-Row-Table.html
Once there , Try dragdrop circles , and try dragdrop ‘Notes area’ , it shouldn’t be draggable .
Also code is here:
https://vmars.us/Guitar/Guitar-7x2-Circles-DragDrop-1-Row-Table.html
file:///C:/drag-and-drop-ducks-master/Guitar-7x2-Circles-DragDrop-1-Row-Table.html
body {
margin: 20px;
}
#container {
width: 100%;
height: 500px;
background-color: #DCDCDC;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
overflow: hidden;
border-radius: 7px;
touch-action: none;
counter-reset: itemCount;
}
.item {
display: inline-block;
border-radius: 50%;
touch-action: none;
user-select: none;
counter-increment: itemCount;
content: 'count' + itemCount;
width: 32px;
height: 32px;
background-color: #F5F5F5; // whitesmoke
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
text-align:center;
font-size:28px;
}
.p1 {
position: absolute;
top: 390px;
//bottom: 0px;
left: 50px;
width: 90%;
border-style: solid;
}
.item:active {
opacity: .75;
}
.item:hover {
cursor: pointer;
}
h1 {
margin-bottom: 10px;
}
</style>
<script>
</script>
</head>
<body>
<!-- https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/please-help-clonenode-attaching-to-wrong-div/399787 -->
<div id="outerContainer">
<div id="container">
<div style=" position: absolute; top: 50px; text-align: center; display: inline; border: 2px; ">
<div class="item" class="one" style=" position: absolute; left: 0px; top: 0; background-color: #F50000;" >1</div>
<div class="item" class="one" style=" position: absolute; left: 0px; top: 0; background-color: #F50000;" >1</div>
<div class="item" class="two" style=" position: absolute; left: 40px; top: 0; background-color: #F5F5F5;" >2</div>
<div class="item" class="two" style=" position: absolute; left: 40px; top: 0; background-color: #F5F5F5;" >2</div>
<div class="item" class="three"style=" position: absolute; left: 80px; top: 0; background-color: #F5F5F5;" >3</div>
<div class="item" class="three"style=" position: absolute; left: 80px; top: 0; background-color: #F5F5F5;" >3</div>
<div class="item" class="three"style=" position: absolute; left: 120px; top: 0; background-color: #F5F5F5;" >4</div>
<div class="item" class="three"style=" position: absolute; left: 120px; top: 0; background-color: #F5F5F5;" >4</div>
<div class="item" class="three"style=" position: absolute; left: 160px; top: 0; background-color: #F5F5F5;" >5</div>
<div class="item" class="three"style=" position: absolute; left: 160px; top: 0; background-color: #F5F5F5;" >5</div>
<div class="item" class="three"style=" position: absolute; left: 200px; top: 0; background-color: #F5F5F5;" >6</div>
<div class="item" class="three"style=" position: absolute; left: 200px; top: 0; background-color: #F5F5F5;" >6</div>
<div class="item" class="three"style=" position: absolute; left: 240px; top: 0; background-color: #F5F5F5;" >7</div>
<div class="item" class="three"style=" position: absolute; left: 240px; top: 0; background-color: #F5F5F5;" >7</div>
</div>
<br>
<table style="text-align: center; width: 100%;" border="1" cellpadding="2" cellspacing="2">
<tbody style="background-color:#636363;">
<tr style="height: 40px; border-bottom: 4x solid red; border-top: 2px solid red;">
<td style="vertical-align: top;"><br>
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
<p contenteditable ="true" class="p1" style=" border-color: green; position: absolute; height: 100px; bottom: 0px; display: block; " >Notes:
</p>
</div> <!-- id="container" -->
</div> <!-- id="outerContainer -->
<!--
<script>
let items = document.querySelectorAll('.item');
items.forEach(item => {
item.addEventListener("dblclick", clone, true);
});
function clone(evt) {
// get clicked item
const clickedObject = document.getElementById(event.target.id);
// clone it, add click event to it.
let clonedObject = clickedObject.cloneNode(true);
clonedObject.addEventListener("dblclick", clone);
// add cloned object directly after clicked object
clickedObject.after(clonedObject);
}
</script>
-->
<script>
var container = document.querySelector("#container");
var activeItem = null;
var active = false;
container.addEventListener("touchstart", dragStart, false);
container.addEventListener("touchend", dragEnd, false);
container.addEventListener("touchmove", drag, false);
container.addEventListener("mousedown", dragStart, false);
container.addEventListener("mouseup", dragEnd, false);
container.addEventListener("mousemove", drag, false);
function dragStart(e) {
if (e.target !== e.currentTarget) {
active = true;
// this is the item we are interacting with
activeItem = e.target;
if (activeItem !== null) {
if (!activeItem.xOffset) {
activeItem.xOffset = 0;
}
if (!activeItem.yOffset) {
activeItem.yOffset = 0;
}
if (e.type === "touchstart") {
activeItem.initialX = e.touches[0].clientX - activeItem.xOffset;
activeItem.initialY = e.touches[0].clientY - activeItem.yOffset;
} else {
console.log("Dragging something!");
activeItem.initialX = e.clientX - activeItem.xOffset;
activeItem.initialY = e.clientY - activeItem.yOffset;
}
}
}
}
function dragEnd(e) {
if (activeItem !== null) {
activeItem.initialX = activeItem.currentX;
activeItem.initialY = activeItem.currentY;
}
active = false;
activeItem = null;
}
function drag(e) {
if (active) {
if (e.type === "touchmove") {
e.preventDefault();
activeItem.currentX = e.touches[0].clientX - activeItem.initialX;
activeItem.currentY = e.touches[0].clientY - activeItem.initialY;
} else {
activeItem.currentX = e.clientX - activeItem.initialX;
activeItem.currentY = e.clientY - activeItem.initialY;
}
activeItem.xOffset = activeItem.currentX;
activeItem.yOffset = activeItem.currentY;
setTranslate(activeItem.currentX, activeItem.currentY, activeItem);
}
}
function setTranslate(xPos, yPos, el) {
el.style.transform = "translate3d(" + xPos + "px, " + yPos + "px, 0)";
}
</script>
</body>
</html>