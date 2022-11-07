Hello & TIA :

vanilla javascript

I have a <p> that insists on being draggable .

How to stop Draggable from happening ?

p contenteditable =“true” class=“p1” style=" border-color: green; position: absolute; height: 100px; bottom: 0px; display: block; " >Notes:

The element just before it is a <table> , but it is not draggable .

The elements that ‘are draggable’ are at the very top of page .

Namely a bunch of these:

div class=“item” class=“one” style=" position: absolute; left: 0px; top: 0; background-color: #F50000;" >1

You can view page here: https://vmars.us/Guitar/Guitar-7x2-Circles-DragDrop-1-Row-Table.html

Once there , Try dragdrop circles , and try dragdrop ‘Notes area’ , it shouldn’t be draggable .

