How to stop CSS to be applied to a part of layout on the samepage

Unfortunately we do not have anyone here familiar with Sharepoint or Wiki pages so you may be better off asking in a dedicated sharepoint forum.

I can tell you that the C in CSS stands for cascading so you can’t actually stop styles cascading through the document because that’s specifically what CSS was designed for. (Although there are some new CSS properties coming along that may well allow isolated elements on the page.).

If you don’t want the styles from the original page affecting your column then you will need to over-ride any styles that you don’t want.

The styles that you have applied to your own column should not leak into other columns unless you have used the same ids or classes etc.

Sorry not much help I know but I am not familiar with sharepoint pages.