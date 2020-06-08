How to stop CSS to be applied to a part of layout on the samepage

I have created a SharePoint Page using Wiki page option. - I used the two column option and created the page. Added the html code for accordions using the Js and some css style I did that by using Insert-> Embedded code -> added the code in the box and it was added as a webpart and it solved my purpose. - But here is a new problem, I don’t want the CSS to be applied to the other column of the page. How to avoid that.
<script src="..//SiteAssets/jquery-2.0.2.min.js"></script>
<!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en"><head><meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Untitled</title>
<style>
/*** CSS for collapsable headers ***/
/*** Expanded h2 ***/
#DeltaPlaceHolderMain h2:before {
display: inline-block;
margin-right: .5em;
border-radius: 2em;
padding: 0 .05em .05em ;
background: black;
color: #fff;
cursor: pointer;
vertical-align:middle;
font: bold 0.8em/0.8 verdana, sans-serif;
content: '\2212'; /* math operators minus sign */
}
/*** Collapsed h2 ***/
#DeltaPlaceHolderMain h2.expand:before {
content: '\2b'; /* basic latin plus sign */
}
</style>
</head><body>
<div id="DeltaPlaceHolderMain">
</div>
</body></html>
Also, I want to change the color of the alternate header to grey, any code for that would really help, thank you. please help
Best Regards Vishnu