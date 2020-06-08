How to stop CSS to be applied to a part of layout on the samepage

I have created a SharePoint Page using Wiki page option. - I used the two column option and created the page. Added the html code for accordions using the Js and some css style I did that by using Insert-> Embedded code -> added the code in the box and it was added as a webpart and it solved my purpose. - But here is a new problem, I don’t want the CSS to be applied to the other column of the page. How to avoid that.

<script src="..//SiteAssets/jquery-2.0.2.min.js"></script> <!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en"><head><meta charset="utf-8"> <title>Untitled</title> <style> /*** CSS for collapsable headers ***/ /*** Expanded h2 ***/ #DeltaPlaceHolderMain h2:before { display: inline-block; margin-right: .5em; border-radius: 2em; padding: 0 .05em .05em ; background: black; color: #fff; cursor: pointer; vertical-align:middle; font: bold 0.8em/0.8 verdana, sans-serif; content: '\2212'; /* math operators minus sign */ } /*** Collapsed h2 ***/ #DeltaPlaceHolderMain h2.expand:before { content: '\2b'; /* basic latin plus sign */ } </style> </head><body> <div id="DeltaPlaceHolderMain"> </div> </body></html>

Also, I want to change the color of the alternate header to grey, any code for that would really help, thank you. please help

Best Regards Vishnu