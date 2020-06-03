How to stop an "add/delete table row script" from deleting the last row and how to limit rows?

Right so lets cover a few of the basics of what Paul and I have mentioned, as a learning point:

In a standard webpage context when importing jQuery, $(selector) and jQuery(selector) are equivalant statments, so most people will use $ because it’s shorter.

.delegate was replaced by .on in jQuery 3.X, and deprecated - which means at some point in the future versions of jQuery, it will be removed. You should consider changing to .on for future-proofing, but it won’t cause your code to explode at the current time.

Let’s turn to your code, and what you want to achieve.

mike324: mike324: it allows me to delete the last remaining row (I don’t want this)

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: To not delete the last row, you can check if the number of rows is 1 or less and exit out.

Paul’s advice here is pointing you towards making a selection of the rows of your table (Hint: your table body has an ID, and you want the tr’s under it.) and then comparing the number of entries in your selector to 1. If it equals 1, return from the function without doing anything.

(If you get the courage to extend this, consider how you might hide the delete button if there is only 1 row remaining)

mike324: mike324: I’d like to limit the max number of rows to a variable value (10, say)

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: To not add more than 10, you can check if the number of rows is 10 or more and exit out.

Same thing, but in reverse, and inside your add function instead of the delete one: compare the number of rows to 10 (or your variable, either way), and return if it equals.

(The same extension also applies here: try hiding the add buttons if the number of rows is 10.)

Give it a try, show us what you come up with, and we’ll advise further.